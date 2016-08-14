Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Until Tuesday August 16 – Visit to Harare by a Tibetan Buddhist Lama. Venue: Harare Buddhist Centre Temple, 7a Ernie’s Lane (off Lyndhurst Road) in Monavale. Tulku Ogyen Nyima Rinpoche will be making his first visit to Harare. He is a highly accomplished meditation master and a warm and accessible person. Take this unique opportunity to meditate with the Lama or ask him questions afterwards on the following days: Weds 10, Thurs 11, and Fri 12 at 2.45pm, and Sun 14 at 9am. For further information on the programme, which also includes Taking Refuge and Empowerments for Tibetan Buddhist practices, please visit the Harare Buddhist Centre website on www.hbczim.org or call Jayne Pilossof on 0777 627168 or Dave Sheehan on 0772 317424. All welcome.
Now running until Sunday August 28 – Free Literature Discussions. Theatre Upstairs at Reps. Cambridge O, AS and A Level students and literature-lovers of any age will enjoy this series. Sunday August 14: A Level pre-20th Century Text, 11am to 1pm – screening Great Expectations [1946]. Still the most ‘accurate’ and acclaimed film adaptation of the text. 2pm to 5pm – readings and discussion: “Great Expectations” – Charles Dickens Characters and Motivations, Themes. Friday August 19: AS Level Poetry, 2pm to 5pm – readings and discussion: “Songs of Ourselves” 10 poems: Sir John Suckling – ‘Song: Why So Pale and Wan, Fond Lover?’ George Peele – ‘What Thing Is Love?’ Lady Mary Wroth – ‘Sonnet 11’ Anonymous – ‘Song: Weep You No More, Sad Fountains’ Queen Elizabeth I – ‘When I Was Fair And Young’ Sir Thomas Wyatt – ‘They Flee From Me, That Sometime Did Me Seek’ Michael Drayton – ‘Sonnet 61’ Edmund Waller – ‘Song: Go, Lovely Rose!’ Queen Elizabeth I – ‘No Crooked Leg, No Bleared Eye’ Sir Philip Sidney – ‘Sonnet 31. Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28: Shakespeare appreciation weekend. Saturday, O Level Drama 11am to 2pm – readings and discussion: “The Merchant of Venice” Characters, Themes, Decrypting Shakespearean Language. AS Level Drama 2pm to 5pm – readings and discussion: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Characters, Themes, Decrypting Shakespearean Language. Sunday, A Level Shakespeare 11am to 2:30pm; screening Othello [2008] ‘Authentic’ stage performance at the rebuilt Globe Theatre! Starring Eamonn Walker. 3pm to 5pm readings and discussion: “Othello” Characters, Themes, Decrypting Shakespearean Language. All sessions free. If you wish to read a particular poem, prose excerpt or character, please contact Kyla on 0772 311412 so that we can ‘reserve’ it for you.
Sunday August 14 – Sundowner music show: Road To Berklee. The Vanilla Moon, 8 Seagrave Road. Featuring Matt Greenwood and other musicians in an afternoon of music that is a fundraiser for Matt as he prepares to study music abroad. Doors open 3.30pm and it goes into the evening, with food and beverages available. Artistes include Patience Musa, Cynergy, Fraser Mackay, Mackay, Josh Meck, Vee Mukarati and others. Call (04) 333394. Entry $5 adults and $2 children. You can bring your own chairs and blankets. Work of art by Fraser Mackay on auction and air ticket to London to be drawn in fun raffle.
Sunday August 14 – Ovation and FaB Fusion live. Gava’s Restaurant, on the greens of Belgravia Sports Club. From 1pm. Jumping castle for children, bar operational for adults. No cover charge.
Sunday august 14 – Mande Snyman live at Casa Mia. From 12 noon onwards. Luncheon and music in this popular venue, corner Cambridge and King George roads, Avondale.
Monday August 15 – The August restaurateurs and hoteliers luncheon. Open to all owners and managers of restaurants, coffee shops, hotels and lodges, and anyone in the hospitality business. Call 0737 694383 for more information. The group is an informal one that meets for a monthly social and networking luncheon.
Tuesday August 16 to Thursday August 18 – Kids In Front Of The Camera Creative Workshop. Act, sing, dance, dress up, create and perform in front of the camera. For boys and girls aged six and above. 9am to 1pm daily, cost $50. 2 Canterbury Rd, Kensington. Inspire, create, educate, enjoy: that is our motto. For enquiries and bookings contact Bev, e-mail bmathison@mango.zw, or call 0733 402696 or (04) 570869, whatsapp 0733 402696.
Wednesday August 17 to Friday August 19, and Thursday August 25 to Saturday August 27 – Mukuvisi Mukuvisi Bush Camps For Children. Book now for an action-packed holiday adventure. Just $45 per child. Geared for 8 to 13-year-olds. Camp 1: Wednesday 17 to Friday 19 August; Camp 2: Saturday Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 August. Learn about trees, birds, game animals, ecosystems, first aid in the bush and bush survival skills. Enjoy team-building activities. Go on a night walk. Go fishing. Ride a horse, track wild animals, harvest wild fruit and more. Book at Mukuvisi Woodlands Education Centre, corner Hillside Rd. and Glenara Ave. Call 0773 617387 (Daniel) or reception on 0774 198009 or 747111/123, or email education@mukuvisiwoodland.co.zw. A touch of the wild in the heart of the city.
Thursday August 18 – Workshop: New Trends In Marketing Research. 8.30am to 4pm, Cresta Sango Conference Centre. Cost: $110. Registration now open. Book by contacting Enia Zimunya at MAZ, (04) 747031, 747051, 2932213 or e-mail eniaz@mazim.co.zw
Thursday August 18 – Celebs classical music recital: Andrew Sherwood, Sam Sherwood and Jeanette Micklem. The Sherwoods are here for Musicamp and this recital takes place ahead of that event. Arundel School Chapel. Doors open 6.15pm, performance 7pm. This is a subscription concert so Celebs members free. The programme will include works by Schubert (Piano Trio No 1 in B-flat mjor D 89), Dvorak (Sonatina in G major for violin and piano Op 100), Faure (Elegie Op 24 for cello and piano), Saint Saens (Le Cygne from la carnival des animaux), Saint Saens and Frank Bridge (3 Miniatures for Piano Trio H 89). All others, ticket $10. Booking now open at The Spotlight (bookings and payments online through www.thespotlight.co.zw ) where payments can be made by card, too. Book simultaneously for this and the August 28 recital (see below)
Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20 – ZAS Road Show . Contact Cynthia or Moline on 04 780963-5 marketing@zas.co.zw / marketing1@zas.co.zw to be part of the 2016 Harare Agricultural Show Road Show, a new initiative.
Friday August 19 – FaB Fusion live. Main bar at Reps Theatre, from early evening.
Sunday August 21 – VAWZ Vets Dog Walk. 7 am at Wingate Golf Club.
Sunday August 21 – FaB Fusion live. Casa Mia restaurant, King George Road, Avondale. From 12pm. No cover charge.
Monday August 22 – ZAS Street Parade. To usher in the 106th Harare Show, running August 22 to 27. The march from Fourth Street to the Glamis Arena in Exhibition Park will attract attention as it showcases products and services before the exhibitors’ cocktail that night. Contact Heather or Wadzanai on 04 780 963-5 or pr@zas.co.zw / pr1@zas.co.zw . www.zas.co.zw. Free for exhibitors.
Monday August 22 to Saturday August 27 – 2016 Harare Show. This year is the 106th annual show, and the theme is: Climate Resilience – The New Agricultural Frontier. Preceded by exhibitors’ training on August 3, international showjumping competition from August 15 to 21. The show itself will feature exhibition stands and many events to educate, inform and entertain. Children’s fun park, daily fireworks displays, police display daily, live performances by entertainers each day. Traders’ Day Monday August 22. WEZ and ZAS agri quiz Tuesday August 23. National agri-business conference Wednesday August 24. Official opening and prizegiving Friday August 26. Leadership for enhancement of Agricultural Development Series each day. Students in uniform free on Tuesday August 23. Learn more through www.zas.co.zw or Facebook/Zimbabwe Agricultural Society. Call (04) 780963-6 or e-mail marketing@zas.co.zw
Tuesday August 23 – Fun pub quiz. Bring a team or come along and join up with a team for this fun event, held every alternate Tuesday evening at The Mustard Seed. Come along 6pm to settle in for a 6.45pm start. No entry fee. Call 0737 694383 to find out more. Quizmaster tonight: Russell Clark. Food available, but bring your own alcoholic beverages.
Thursday August 25 – Four Seasons Designer Lunch. Diarise this now, with more details to follow. Now at La Finca in Rolfe Valley. A luncheon with music and fashions, plus prize draws and displays.
Friday August 26 to Sunday August 28 – The Msasa Time Wine Weekend at Nyanga. Not just for wine enthusiasts, but a fun weekend with wine tastings on Friday night and Saturday lunchtime, plus a tasting of Mozambican beers on Saturday night. Musical entertainment by Mande Snyman. Venue: Inn On Rupurara. Cost: $225 single, $370 double (includes accommodation, dinners Fri and Sat, lunch Sat, breakfasts Sat and Sun. Book through Armadillo Travel, e-mail armadillo@zol.co.zw or visit corner King George and Natal roads, Avondale. Suitable for singles, couples and families, as well as groups of friends or business colleagues. Enjoy the arrival of spring with the coming out of the Msasa trees in their spring finery.
Friday August 26 – FaB Fusion live. Queen Of Hearts, from 5:30pm.
Sunday August 28 – Harare SPCA Fun Show and Dog Walk. Mukuvisi Woodlands Nature Reserve. Spot raffle for Harare SPCA, $1 a ticket. Dog classes for show, stalls selling a variety of goods. Walk is at 8am, show at 10am. Evryone’s welcome … including dogs! Book stalls by calling Barbara on 0774 198009. Information from Stella on 0779 922105. Sponsored by Pedigree and Whiskas. Entry $2, payable to Mukuvisi. Pensioners free.
Sunday August 28 – Genaro Pereira Recital. 2.30pm, Arundel School Chapel. Genaro Pereira’s piano concert a year ago will be remembered by many and we’re delighted to welcome him back. His varied and imaginative programme includes: Satie: Danse de travers; J.S. Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in D minor; Luciano Berio: Luftklavier & Feuerklavier (from 6 Encores for piano); Debussy: Reflets dans l’eau (from Images I); Godowsky: In the Kraton (from ‘Java Suite’); Beethoven Piano Sonata No.31 in A flat major, Op.110. A Celebs subscription concert, entry free to members, all others $10. Advance booking now open at The Spotlight.
Sunday August 28 – FaB Fusion live. Borrowdale Country Club. From 1pm. For table bookings call 0772 235115. Bar open, no cover charge and lunch available.
Sunday August 28 – Public Drag Racing at the Telecel 2016 Drag Racing Series. Donnybrook Raceway. Supported by Telecel, Nemchem, hp lubes/Castrol, Turbo Solutions Africa, Financial Gazette, Glass Creations and Skyscape Aerial Imaging & Survey). Sables/Dragpro welcomes back all race fans and competitors to 13 classes open to all makes and models of cars and motorcycles, from standard road vehicles to highly modified performance vehicles, for ¼ mile unlimited runs. Prizes and trophies awarded to the top three in each of the 13 classes. Driver/rider registration closes at 2.30pm. Admission $5 adults; children under 12 free. Bar and catering, with entertainment for children. For more info, contact 0735 005500 or e-mail dragproclub@mweb.co.zw or visit us on facebook www.facebook.com/dragproclub.donnybrook. Race the Track, not the Street.
Wednesday August 31 to Friday September 2 – Association of Christian Schools International Southern Africa Christian Educators Conference. 8am each day at Gateway Primary School. Tickets $15 (includes teas, lunches and conference pack). Line-up of seasoned speakers, including Jacque Anderson (Miracle Missions) and a testimony by Tonderayi Chivhanga (ex Springbok). All parents and educators welcome. Visit acsi.co.zw or call 04335380 for more information.
Thursday September 1 to Saturday September 3 – Harare Chamber Music Festival. The Venue, Avondale. A host of talent from Africa, the UK and Europe, including Markus Held (violin) and Marie Braun (flute) from France, Stella Mendonça (soprano) and Sonia Mocumbi (alto) from Mozambique, Theo Bross (cello) from Germany, Zimbabwe’s Jeanette Micklem (piano), Andrew Sherwood (violinist, composer, conductor who grew up in Zim, is based in London), Jeanne-Louise Moolman of the Odeion String Quartet in SA (viola), Elna van der Merwe of SA (piano). Advance booking soon through Webtickets Zimbabwe www.webtickets.co.zw. More info from: rosie@wildimaginings.net; admin@hcmf.co.zw.
Thursday September 1 to Saturday September 10 – Namaste Zimbabwe: A festival of India. All things Indian included in this festival, including cuisine and entertainment. At Reps Theatre: Sep 2 and 3 – Bonam Kara, musical show; Sep 4 and 5 – Bollywood Extravaganza; Sep 6 and 7 – Dance Like A Man, theatrical show; Sep 9 – Dance show featuring the Maripuri cultural troupe. Food festival at Monomotapa Hotel, Sep 1 to 7. Bollywood workshops 9am to 11am Sep 2 and 3 (Dance Trust of Zimbabwe’s Ballet Centre); wellbeing session at DTZ’s Ballet Centre, 7am to 9am Sep 10.
Friday September 2 to Sunday September 4 – The annual St George’s College 20/20 Cricket Festival. Again sponsored by CABS, this year will see 12 schools participating, including three from South Africa. Another exciting weekend of “smashing cricket.” More information, including news on corporate tents and the programme, contact Helen White at whiteh@sgc.ac.zw.
Monday September 5 – Learn to speak Shona in just 24 hours. Introduction to basic/beginner level 1, elementary level 2 Shona for adult learners in Harare. Morning, afternoon, evening, weekend, private one-on-one and long-distance Skype lessons to choose from. Enrolment is in progress for the fourth intake of 2016 for basic-elementary Shona language learners. Venue: a very quiet private home in Vainona. Small (five students max) class group lessons. Fun, well-thought out, highly educational lessons. Dedicated native Shona speakers who are trained, qualified and experienced in teaching second/foreign languages. Tuition fees cover all learning materials. Choose a morning, afternoon or evening group to join. There are seven different class groups to choose from. Different classes conducted between 8am and 8.30pm. Tuition costs cover all brand new original and photocopiable learning materials and refreshments. Show up with a pen, notebook and a willingness to learn and we will do the rest. We also offer private one-on-one lessons for children (7-15 years) and adults (16-80 years) We can get a tutor to come to your home, office, school or an agreed meeting place to deliver both private one on one lessons or bespoke class group lessons anytime between 7am and 9pm. Weekend and holiday lessons available.Email: generalinquiries@freeyourmind.co.zw Website: www.freeyourmindlanguagetuition.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/languageITlessons Twitter: @privatelessons2 (Shona/English Tutor) Call: 0737924599
Friday September 9 to Sunday September 11 – Orchid Show. Venue: Mukuvisi Woodlands. Fri and Sat 9am to 4.30pm, Sun 9am to 1pm. Teas, repotting demo (11am daily), sales table, raffle tickets. Entry $2.
Friday September 9 – Fundraising dinner for Rescu’s Jaipur Limb project. Good food, good music, dancing and fun as the Rotary Club of Hunyani raises funds for Rescu’s new centre to make Jaipur Limbs for Zimbabweans, the most cost effective and versatile prosthetic legs available. 7.30pm at the Rotary and Senior Citizens Centre, corner Colquhoun Street and Fife Avenue. $40 per person. Booking at the Rotary Centre. Call (04) 250093, e-mail scc@zol.co.zw.
Tuesday September 13 and Wednesday September 14 – Feast of Italian Gastronomy. Cresta Lodge, Samora Machel Avenue East. Details in due course for this event, hosted by the Italian Ambassador and Cresta Hotels.
Thursday September 15 – 2016 Combined Senior Schools Concert. Featuring choirs and musical ensembles and orchestras from leading Harare and other schools. An annual treat of music with a line-up of superb young Zimbabwean talent. Arranged and organised this year by Chisipite School. Venue to be confirmed but should be Celebration Centre, home of the event for the past decade.
Friday September 16 – Showtime Spectacular. A musical show with songs from the shows … from The Sound Of Music and My Fair Lady to Grease and Chicago and from The King and I and Moulin Rouge to Cabaret and Oliver! … and many more. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Featuring Mande Snyman, Tony Palmer and Mike Freeman. Showtime 7pm, arrivals from 6.30pm. Food available, bring your own alcoholic beverages. Tickets $5. Advance booking at The Mustard Seed from August 29, but phone bookings to 0737 694383 at any time from now. Suitable for all ages.
Friday September 16 – Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit Golf Day in Harare. Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club. Africa Albida Tourism, in support of Zimbabwe’s wildlife resources, will again host this annual fundraiser. VFAPU is a registered non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and its natural habitat, and relies on donations in order to continue its work. The Unit was established in 1999 by Charles Brightman, a local safari operator and conservationist, together with Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Africa Albida Tourism’s flagship property, in an effort to fight the alarming levels of poaching. Since then, VFAPU has worked in close co-operation with the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and fellow tourism operators to achieve many successes. Every cent raised from the fundraising golf day goes directly to the unit for its continued operations, as Africa Albida Tourism covers all the costs. Please contact golf@africaalbida.co.zw or call (04) 885200 for more information on how you can support VFAPU, and to book your four ball in this fun-filled fundraiser. www.vfapu.com
Friday September 16 – Showtime Singalong. Music from the shows of Broadway, the West End and others. Performance by Mande. Mike and Tony. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Tickets $5.
Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18 – The Annual Garden Show. To be held at Parklands, Greenhithe Lane, Borrowdale, from 8.30am to 4.30pm daily. This year’s theme is All About Flowers. Beautiful garden designs, plants for sale, lots of pots and garden accessories, special talks, great food, plenty of parking, wheelchair access. Entry $3 per adult and $1 per child and pensioner. Enquiries please call Robyn on 0778025742
Saturday September 17 – Sunshine Kids Classic Fishing Competition. A fun event at Kingfisher Park for youngsters up to 14 years and also a great day out for family and friends. Lots of prizes and giveaways. All proceeds in aid of Sunshine Zimbabwe Project. Contact Jenni or Marion at jenni@stjohns.co.zw, mariond@yoafrica.com
Saturday September 17 – 2016 AZTA Awards Gala Dinner. The annual awards event hosted by the Association of Zimbabwean Travelo Agents for the travel and tourism sector. Meikles Hotel, 6.45pm. enquiries to info@azta.co.zw.
Tuesday September 20 to Saturday September 24 – Pieces of Shakespeare. A performance of Shakespearean works presented by The Repertory Players to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the passing of William Shakespeare, the Bard of Avon. Directed by Zane Lucas. Performances 7pm each night, with additional matinee 2.30pm Saturday. Advance booking open soon at The Spotlight.
Thursday September 22 and Friday September 23 – WASHEN, the water, sanitation and energy confex. ZITF, Bulawayo. More info from zitfmktg@zitf.co.zw, or call (09) 884911-6
Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25 – The 2016 Zimbabwe Motor Show. Venue: Old Georgians Sports Club. Previous exhibitors have first option on their exhibition stands and new exhibitors are welcome. Visit Facebook/ZimbabweMotorShow. Enquiries and bookings to Gabriel Ettlin, event organiser, tel. 0774 336376.
Friday September 30 – Tourism Golf Day 2016. In international tourism week, a fundraising event arranged by the Zimbabwe Council for Tourism, to boost the council’s funds to work for the industry. Full details in due course, but diarise now. Enquiries: call Viv Jones on 0772 400448.
Friday September 30 – Old Georgians’ Association Annual Reunion Dinner. Open to all Old Georgians and their partners. Alo Alo Restaurant, 7pm onwards. $20 per person, various sized-tables available. Tickets available from the Cashier, St George’s College from August 1. Any queries to Suzanne Robinson on alumni@stgeorges.co.zw
Saturday October 1 to Saturday October 8 – Musica 2016. Hosted by the Italian Embassy. Details to follow but watch out for information on this exciting event, which will include a masked ball at the National Gallery, the Battle of the School Bands, collaboration with the Zimbabwe International Film Festival and music at the Italian Embassy and other venues, ending with a major concert at Cresta Lodge, Samora Machel Avenue East.
Saturday October 1 – Traditional and Organic Food and Seed Festival. National Botanic Gardens, 7am to 4pm. We love every season for different reasons, but spring is one of the best: blooming jacarandas, warm and slowly lengthening days … and time for the annual Traditional and Organic Food and Seed Festival. Put on your hats and sunscreen, round up the family and join us for a day full of cooking and (most important) eating. We’ll have an early start with a morning exercise followed by healthy and traditional breakfasts; an even greater diversity of stalls where visitors can view, sample and purchase some of Zimbabwe’s best and tastiest organic and traditional foods and drinks; a seed expo, where seeds can be exchanged and purchased; and cooking demonstrations and talks, a great way to pick up new skills or ask the chefs a question. Don’t worry about lunch: treat yourself to some fabulous foods, from Zimbabwe and around the continent, at the food court. There will be plenty for children to do at a special zone for them, with fun and learning. Live bands on stage throughout the day. Discover local food and enjoy a relaxing day out, with loads of family fun. Entry $1 for adults, children under 12 fee. Free transport from Construction House on Park Street and Namibia Ivecos (4th Street) and Bata (Mbuya Nehanda Street) to the Botanic Garden. For more info: www.facebook.com/TOFFZim/ or hararefoodfestival@gmail.com.
Sunday October 2 – St John’s College Spring Fair. One of Harare’s most popular events, fun for all from morning to mid-afternoon. Details to follow but diarise now.
Wednesday November 23 to Friday November 25 – Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe’s 2016 Congress. Diarise now and details will be published soon. Open to all hospitality operators and support industries, and includes the annual Hospitality Expo of goods and services available to the industry. Venue this year: Kariba. More from HAZ, e-mail vrukande@hmail.com.
The Spotlight is Harare’s central booking office. It is situated in the Reps Theatre foyer, Belgravia Shopping Centre. Tel (04) 308159 or 0771 357204. It is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 12 noon. It is also able to host online bookings and payments: visit www.thespotlight.co.zw. The Spotlight also accepts debit cards for payments; very useful in this time of cash shortages. To have your event placed on sale in The Spotlight call (04) 336706 or 335850
Some helpful information about school terms in 2016: Third term: starts Tuesday September 6, ends: Thursday December 8;, half term: October 14 to 17. First term 2017 starts Tuesday January 10.
Dogs and cat looked after when owners are on holidays: the Friend Animal Foundation has boarding kennels and rates are good. Contact (04) 2930442, 2000607 or 0773 429152 or 0733 816804, or e-mail friendanimalfoundationzim@gmail.com. Don’t forget the Foundation needs your support to keep on doing the valuable work it does in looking after animals in need, too.
Inns of Zimbabwe: have friends, will travel! Travel INN a group of four or more adults, to save fuel, save money. Accommodation and meals from $200 per couple for two nights bed and breakfast at Inn on Rupurara or $160 per couple for two nights bed and breakfast at Pine Tree Inn or Inn on the Vumba . Book now and check on all details with Amrmadillo Travel: call (04) 302267/61 or e-mail armadilo@zol.co.zw . Visit www.innsofzimbabwe.co.zw and like our Facebook pages: Inns of Zimbabwe or Best of Zimbabwe.
Maasdorp Avenue Market. Each Wednesday and Saturday at 11 Maasdorp Avenue (opposite Bottom Drawer- OUR NEW VENUE). 7.45am to lunchtime. A morning of shopping in a relaxed environment, with a variety of fresh and homemade products: Banting products, gluten-free products, goats’ cheese and milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, cakes, savoury muffins, quail eggs, a variety of chocolate including Banting and sugar free, fresh juices, farm-fresh chicken, duck products, pickles, frozen pies and samosas, pita bread, homemade jams, free range eggs, Mozambican prawns and fish, Homemade Sausages, Indian Spices, Honey, Mushrooms, a large variety of beans and lentils to add to your winter soups and stews….Gorgeous plants and bulbs in season. Woven baskets and table cloths. Free tasters will be available of a variety of produce. Enter our competition to win a hamper. Ecocash and Meikles cash cards welcome.
Every Wednesday and Saturday – Upmarket Food Market. 12 Maasdorp Avenue (next door to the Bottom Drawer restaurant), 9am to 12 noon every Wednesday and Saturday. We have wonderful food and handmade crafts – fresh produce, organic veg, amazing bread, banting products, baked goods, delicious fudge, sugar-free sweets, nougat, yoghurt, cheese, ethnic food, fresh juices, chicken, sausages, smoked bacon, pickles, samosas, eggs, woollen items, jewellery, beadwork, paintings, handmade soap and so much more.
Dombombira: spend time these school holidays among the spectacular rocks and bushman painting sites of Dombombira. Lots to see and do. Mini golf, playground, rescued animals and other activities. Bring a braai or picnic. Open every day throughout the year, but booking essential as guest numbers are limited. Dombombira, Mandalay Park, Ruwa cell/whatsapp 0772 466683 or 0772 868577. Facebook: Dombombira or www.dombombira.co.zw
Needlecraft Guild of Zimbabwe. We meet on the second Thursday afternoon of each month at 2pm sharp. Venue: Highlands Presbyterian Church Hall, Enterprise Road. We cover all classes of embroidery, knitting and crochet. We have an annual ongoing project and monthly demos. All levels, from beginners to advanced, are most welcome. Call 0775 004500 or visit our Facebook page.
Enjoy the crisp winter mornings with a healthy walk or run through the Mukuvisi Woodlands this and every Sunday. By the time you have been to the rock pool and back you will be ready for a bacon and egg roll and a cup of coffee from our friendly breakfast gazebo. You may start your walk any time from 7am to 11am.Depending on the trail that you take, from 3km to 10km. you can be out in the fresh air for one or two hours or more. Entry fees are $5 per adult (visitor/runner/walker/biker), while children from five to 12 are $2, and there is a $1 per dog charge; senior citizens over 65: no charge. Dogs must be on leashes. Children on mountain bikes very welcome. With an annual (12 month) Woodland Walker membership ($50 single, $80 double, $120 per family, including children and dogs!) you can walk on any weekend at no further charge. Get more details when you book in with our reception staff. Food is placed for the animals at the Viewing Platform around 10am – see eland, zebra, giraffe and impala; guinea fowl, Egyptian geese, grey heron and more. Advice for walkers: best to wear a hat and take some water with you. You can buy bottled water before you start. The trails take you near the bird hide and small dam and then into the wild game area. Visitors with dogs must ensure their dogs are firmly secured and leashed. Having dogs on the leash is not only for the protection of your dog, but to stop them disturbing our wild animals. Anyone letting their dog off the lead in the wild game area will be banned from The Woodlands. Mukuvisi Woodlands is 5km from centre of Harare on Glenara Avenue/Hillside Road. Call (04) 747111/123 or 0774 198009.
The Epicurean writes a restaurant review each Sunday in The Standard, Zimbabwe’s leading Sunday newspaper. Check out this review for information about restaurants old and new.
