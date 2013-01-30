30.1.2013 13:39
by Tarisai Jangara

HIV/AIDS pioneer celebrated

Our main goal is to help Zimbabwe’s children be the last generation born with HIV and AIDS, Africaid Director, Nicola Willis, announced at the 2013 Auxillia Chimusoro awards.
Africaid Director, Nicola Willis, accepting the grant money.

Africaid Director, Nicola Willis, accepting the grant money.

The awards celebrate the life of Auxillia Chimusoro, the first person in Zimbabwe to publicly disclose her HIV positive status in 1989 at a time when stigma and discrimination was common.

She founded the Batanai HIV/AIDS Support Group in 1992 and was one of the founders of the Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS. She also worked with several support groups before her death in June 1998.

Africaid, a community-based organisation in Harare, received a grant of $ 5,000 from the United States embassy and the money will go towards supporting young people living with HIV to produce an HIV/AIDS-themed musical DVD to ensure that Chimusoro’s legacy lives on.

“We are going to create an HIV/AIDS-themed DVD which will be produced by adolescents living with HIV. We have always targeted young people but we want to intensify our campaign because recently NAC said universities and college were carrying new HIV infections,” said Willis. “We are committed to helping HIV positive children and young people develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to cope with their HIV status and to live happy and healthy fulfilled lives.”

The Chimusoro HIV and AIDS Award recognises individuals and organizations that demonstrate commitment and courage in reducing stigma and discrimination, thereby mitigating the effects and impact of HIV/AIDS in Zimbabwe.

“ We were asked to write any essay detailing how we would spend a single $5,000 award. We submitted our proposals with the aim of making a difference in the society. We are confident that the project will help to make Zimbabwe’s current children and adolescents the last generation to be born with HIV,” she said.

Africaid had been implementing its “Zvandiri” programme since 2004.

“Six HIV positive adolescents asked Africaid to help them establish a support group. They named their group “Zvandiri” as they wanted to say, I am a child with HIV, but accept me as I am.

“This support group has since evolved in to a model which provides holistic care for HIV positive children and young people through a combination of health services, psychosocial support and care, training and advocacy,” said Willis.

The Auxillia Chimusora Awards celebrated 12 years since inception and have been organized by the US embassy yearly. Since 2005, the US government has invested over $390 million in Zimbabwe toward the response to HIV/AIDS.

$15 for a baby
Ministers tight lipped about allowances

FacebookTwitterEmailPrint
Post published in: News

Related

  • Bryan Ndoro

    Chimusoro is an example of a heroine. She was brave, a lot of people are dying because they are ashamed of their status. Long Live her egacy

  • Robert Tichafa

    HIV/AIDS is a challenge, lets fight together

  • Doris Carter

    Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taugh dr.camala who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa camala, i never knew it was alll because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing dr.camala gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com
    thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter.

  • jane

    i want to thank dr oririoko for the herbal hiv medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from hiv when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am healed with the herbal medicine that DR Oko gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: droririokohelphome@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of hiv, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. and i was not change for the treament he gave me. you can contect me on my email mrsjaneworld@gmail.com for more information about him.
    once more i say a big thank to you Dr oririoko for your healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you.
    once again his email droririokohelphome@gmail.com

  • jane

    i want to thank dr oririoko for the herbal hiv medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from hiv when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am healed with the herbal medicine that DR Oko gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: droririokohelphome@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of hiv, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. and i was not change for the treament he gave me. you can contect me on my email mrsjaneworld@gmail.com for more information about him.
    once more i say a big thank to you Dr oririoko for your healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you.
    once again his email droririokohelphome@gmail.com

  • Joyce

    This is my promise to Dr Sango that when my lover is back am going to tell the whole about the help he did to my life am happy today is the help of Dr Sango that bring back my lover back to me,my lover left because his mum said he should not marry me because she has some one in her mind to to marry her son and i really lover my man so much there is nothing i could do i cry all days and all night for my lover to come back to me but he never come back, when i was browsing on net i saw many people talking about Dr Sango how he help and restore their partner back i decided to put in try and all thing went for good immediately i contacted Dr Sango on sangospelltemple@gmail.com the way he speak to me i was feeling good and better when the spell was cast my lover call me the day Dr Sango tell me his going to come and he really come back will are totally married now.what ever your problem is contact Dr Sango is the answer of all via sangospelltemple@gmail.com

  • Freya

    I lost my 6 years marriage during June. My husband left me with so many pains and since then i have been heart broken and shattered. I have contact 9 spell casters and 9 of them has rip me off my money without any result. I have emailed so many sites online looking for a good spell caster till i was directed by a 32 years old woman to WISE INDIVIDUAL SPELL At first i never believed him because he was requesting for some amount of money to buy items, it took him two weeks to convince me and something occur to mind and i said let me give him a trial.I was very shocked when Jeff called three days after i sent Dr Zack Balo the items money. He apologies for all he has done wrong and i am very happy that we are together today because he proposed to me last night. I will advise you contact Email: wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

  • love

    i want to say a very big thanks and appreciation to chief priest Great solutionfor bringing back my husband who left i and the kids for almost three months within the space of five days after following all instruction given to me. i am very much grateful for restoring peace in my marital home’ i pray God almighty give you the strength and wisdom to help more people having similar problem like mine. for help you can CONTACT HIM on this email solutionwhitmagicspell@gmail.com

  • happy

    I don’t just know how to start am just short of word’s and happy that i celebrate my Esther with my wife,Due to the help of Dr solution,This Dr solution has brought back happiness into my life that i have lacked for year,My name is Maxwell am from the United State of America,Am just so happy today and today has been the happiest day of my life and this happiness has brought me joy and am so happy,Because Dr solution brought back my lover Tricia into my arms without any delay,After my lover left me for good 2years,i was in deep pain and always thinking because i truly loved Tricia,Until a faithful day listen to the radio due to boredom,Then in which i had a lady shouting in happiness about the great thing Dr solution has done how Dr solution brought back her lover back into her arms within 36hours,when i had that goodness i decided in contacting Dr solution immediately,Because i was desperate in getting in touch with him,So i got in touch with him,Which then i told him my problem and he promised in bringing back Tricia back to my arms within 24hours,And then when i had that Tricia would be back to my arms within 24hours i was so happy and waiting to feel Tricia,And really Tricia came into my arms within 24hours,Begging me for forgiveness,i was so happy when i saw Tricia now my lover is fully back to my arms due to the help of this great man Dr solution who has bought back happiness into our great country(Usa)Please friend in need of help you don’t need to go far all you need to do is for you to kindly contact Dr solution for help,Because he his trustworthy and straight forward,You can contact him on his private mail,solutionwhitmagicspell@gmail.com

  • LOVE

    I WANT TO QUICKLY USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO THANK THE MOST POWERFUL SPELL CASTER TO ME WHO CAST A SPELL FOR ME TO GET MY LOVER BACK. MY LOVER LEFT ME AND RUN AFTER ANOTHER GIRL, HE CLAIMED HE WAS NO LONGER FEELING OUR RELATIONSHIP. HE BLOCKED ME OFF HIS PHONE AND MAIL. I TRIED ALL I COULD TO GET HIM BACK, BUT TO NO AVAIL. 3 DIFFERENT SPELL CASTERS DECEIVED ME AND GO AWAY WITH MY MONEY AND DID NOTHING FOR ME. A FRIEND WHOM DR lala HAS HELPED BEFORE GAVE ME HIS CONTACT AND ASSURE ME OF POSITIVE RESULT. I WAS ACTUALLY CONFUSED AND SCARED BECAUSE I DONT WANT TO LOOSE ANY MORE MONEY. SHE ENCOURAGE ME TO GIVE A TRY, I DECIDED TO GIVE MY LAST TRY, TO MY GREATEST SURPRISE, DR lala CAST A SPELL FOR ME AND MY LOVER CONTACTED ME IN LESS THAN 48HOURS AND HE ACTUALLY CAME BACK LOOKING FOR ME. HE PROPOSED MARRIAGE TO ME AND NOW WE ARE GETTING MARRIED IN 3WEEKS TIME. THANKS TO YOU DR lala, I WILL FOR EVER REMAIN GRATEFUL TO YOU. I ADVICE ANY ONE SEEKING FOR A REAL AND GENUINE SPELL CASTER NOT TO WASTE ANY MONEY OR TIME WITH FAKE SPELL CASTERS, JUST GO STRAIGHT TO DR lala NOW, HIS CONTACT EMAIL IS lalapumena@gmail.com or his phone number +2348158270343.
    lalapumena@gmail.com
    , I AM 100% SURE HE WILL HELP YOU TOO. ONCE AGAIN, THANK YOU SIR, YOU ARE REALLY AS GREAT AS MY FRIEND TOLD ME.

  • EMILIANO BABARAH

    I was crushed when my lover of three years left to be with another woman. I
    cried and sobbed every day, until it got so bad that I reached out to the
    Internet for help.And i saw a testimony of a spell caster who help a girl
    called michelle and i said let me give it a try so i contact him for help
    and he cast a love spell for me which i use in getting my love back and now
    i am a happy woman.For what you have done for me,i will not stop to share
    your goodness to people out there for the good work you are doing.I hope
    God blesses you as much as you have help me to get my Love back,visit him
    on lalapumena@gmail.com or kindly contact him on his mobile number +23458270343 is the only answer to your problemS
    EMILIANO BABARAH_USA

  • EMILIANO BABARAH

    I was crushed when my lover of three years left to be with another woman. I
    cried and sobbed every day, until it got so bad that I reached out to the
    Internet for help.And i saw a testimony of a spell caster who help a girl
    called michelle and i said let me give it a try so i contact him for help
    and he cast a love spell for me which i use in getting my love back and now
    i am a happy woman.For what you have done for me,i will not stop to share
    your goodness to people out there for the good work you are doing.I hope
    God blesses you as much as you have help me to get my Love back,visit him
    on lalapumena@gmail.com or kindly contact him on his mobile number +23458270343 is the only answer to your problemS
    EMILIANO BABARAH_USA

  • johnson

    Hope Johnson

    Hello my friend trying and read this testimony how this great man help me to get back my wife,my wife left me because we had a little quarrel i try to pleading to her but she did not listing to me she left me with my son,and my son love is mother so he keep asking me to call back is mother,i try to call her back but she will say that she is not going to come back me my son will try and talk to her but she will say that she is not going to come back so i did not know what to do so oneday i see my friend name Anthony who told me that he is happy with is wife that how is my friend i was sad the way i ask him he now ask me what is the problem,i now told him he now told me to smile that my problem is solve that dr ukpoyan will help me to get back my wife so he now call him,dr ukpoyan told me that my lover is going to come back to me he now told me to call him letter that he should do some prayer, after some minutes he now call me and told me that my lover is going to came back with 10hours he now told me that i should go home and wait for her that i should cook for her so i now went home do as he ask me to do it,in the next 9 hour i had a knock on my door when i open my door i found out that it was my wife she was smile to me that she is back home my son was happy and today i want to tell others about this great man who can help then with there problem thanks to dr ukpoyan for help me you can email him on is email dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com

  • Frank Morrison

    Do you want your Ex back after a divorce

    My name is Frank Morrison, my family and i live in London Uk.It was after seven years i got to discover that my wife was unfaithful to me.I didn’t know what was going on at first but as she got deep in the affair with her new lover, i felt that our marriage was on the rocks.I notice that she no longer light up when i touch her or kiss her in her neck and her chest cos she really liked it when i did that, she also usually get naked in front of me but when she started seeing that guy she stopped it.I remember asking her if i have done anything that makes her feel irritated when i am around her then she gives silly excuses that she has been feeling stressed up and that she need space for a while.I know when you are been asked for space its usually because there is something fishy is going on.I hired a private investigator to help find out what was going on.And in a week time he brought me prove that my wife that i have lived with for seven straight year is cheating on me with her high school lover.I had picture of her walking out a of a restaurant with him and many other photo of them kissing in public like she will never be caught by someone that knows she is my wife.I asked myself, even when we had a daughter together she could this to me.That same night i showed her the pictures that i got from my private investigator.She didn’t look at it before saying, that she is seeing someone and she know that i just found out about it.Then she said that she is in love with him.At that moment, i didn’t know if to kill myself or to kill her but the button line is that if i was going to kill anyone it was going to be me cos i was so much in love with her to even think of thinking to hurt her.As time when on she asked for a divorce and got it and even got custody of our daughter and i was all alone by myself.For a year i tried all i could to get her back with the help of my seven year old daughter.Even at that all effect was in vain, i used the help of her friend but turned out all bad.I know most people don’t believe in spell casting but believe me this was my last option and the result i most say was impressive.And i know it difficult to believe but A SPELL CASTER Dr brave really made my life much better cos he gave me my family back.He didn’t ask me to pay for what he did for me all i was to do, was to provide the materials for the spell and believe that he had the power to help me.Like he said, he was going to do something that will make her reset her love and affection for me just as it has always been.My wife told me she woke up and realized that she should have never left me that i am all she needs.To make thing clear, her life with her high school lover was great before Dr brave castled the spell they had no disagreement on anything.The guy said it himself that why she broke up with him is unexplainable.Only Dr brave can do such a thing contact him to solve your problem with his email:bravespellcaster@gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW FOR SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEMS.

  • Frank Morrison

    Do you want your Ex back after a divorce

    My name is Frank Morrison, my family and i live in London Uk.It was after seven years i got to discover that my wife was unfaithful to me.I didn’t know what was going on at first but as she got deep in the affair with her new lover, i felt that our marriage was on the rocks.I notice that she no longer light up when i touch her or kiss her in her neck and her chest cos she really liked it when i did that, she also usually get naked in front of me but when she started seeing that guy she stopped it.I remember asking her if i have done anything that makes her feel irritated when i am around her then she gives silly excuses that she has been feeling stressed up and that she need space for a while.I know when you are been asked for space its usually because there is something fishy is going on.I hired a private investigator to help find out what was going on.And in a week time he brought me prove that my wife that i have lived with for seven straight year is cheating on me with her high school lover.I had picture of her walking out a of a restaurant with him and many other photo of them kissing in public like she will never be caught by someone that knows she is my wife.I asked myself, even when we had a daughter together she could this to me.That same night i showed her the pictures that i got from my private investigator.She didn’t look at it before saying, that she is seeing someone and she know that i just found out about it.Then she said that she is in love with him.At that moment, i didn’t know if to kill myself or to kill her but the button line is that if i was going to kill anyone it was going to be me cos i was so much in love with her to even think of thinking to hurt her.As time when on she asked for a divorce and got it and even got custody of our daughter and i was all alone by myself.For a year i tried all i could to get her back with the help of my seven year old daughter.Even at that all effect was in vain, i used the help of her friend but turned out all bad.I know most people don’t believe in spell casting but believe me this was my last option and the result i most say was impressive.And i know it difficult to believe but A SPELL CASTER Dr brave really made my life much better cos he gave me my family back.He didn’t ask me to pay for what he did for me all i was to do, was to provide the materials for the spell and believe that he had the power to help me.Like he said, he was going to do something that will make her reset her love and affection for me just as it has always been.My wife told me she woke up and realized that she should have never left me that i am all she needs.To make thing clear, her life with her high school lover was great before Dr brave castled the spell they had no disagreement on anything.The guy said it himself that why she broke up with him is unexplainable.Only Dr brave can do such a thing contact him to solve your problem with his email:bravespellcaster@gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW FOR SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEMS.

  • Olivia

    I WANT TO THANK GREAT DR Papa FOR HELPING ME WITH MY LOST HUSBAND DEVIS HOLLYWOOD…
    Dr Papa is like a father to the fatherless.. i never believed these will really make a change in my marriage, and i never have it in my thought that i could ever been with my husband Mr Devis after divorcing and ending our 33years marriage…. My life was upset i never knew where to start from when my husband broke up with me…..My name is Olivia Devis from Poland but got married and live in Chicago USA, supremetemple@hotmail.com is the right email address to contact for an urgent help in getting your lover back…. My husband and I have been together for 33years before he divorced me and i was so upset because i thought i have lost my marriage forever… i did all i could to please for my husband to bring me back home but all to be in vain.. i had to traveled away from my state because i was not having anywhere to stay because my home was not conducive for me to stay because my husband want me out of the house, i travel to a friend of mine in California, one night, when i was searching on a good spell caster results that help in bringing back lost lover’s and husband’s, i found an interesting story that was shared by Sonia From Texas Huston, about a good spell caster called Dr Papa,and how he helped her in getting her husband back home, and i decided to put a try in contacting him… he replied me back.. i thought at first these was just normal and he told me that i was going to get back my husband after a period of 28hours i still doubted him…. But today as i am sharing these good news is for me to express my experience to all the whole universe that these is a good spell caster that helps in bringing back lost lovers and he is (supremetemple@hotmail.com) I am happily with my husband and my 3 kids, TARRY, WENDY, JEFF… great Papa i thank you for helping me to get my family back…. his email address is (supremetemple@hotmail.com) Thanks, From Olivia Devis
    , Papa is my Grandfather because he was always there for me when i needed him mostly and he is the reason why i am happy today. conact me on oliviaphilip40@gmail.com for confirmation

  • Vicky Lorimer

    How To Get Your husband Back & Avoid Divorce,Love Spells That Really Work Fast

    My Name is Vicky Lorimer, I am From United Kingdom.i am hear to give testimony of how i got back my husband, we got married for more than 9 years and have gotten two kids. thing were going well with us and we are always happy. until one day my husband started to behave in a way i could not understand, i was very confused by the way he treat me and the kids. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, i asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was mad and also frustrated do not know what to do,i was sick for more than 2 weeks because of the divorce. i love him so much he was everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told my sister and she told me to contact a spell caster, i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing. i just want to try if something will come out of it. i contacted Dr Brave for the return of my husband to me, they told me that my husband have been taken by another woman, that she cast a spell on him that is why he hate me and also want us to divorce. then they told me that they have to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and the kids, they casted the spell and after a week my husband called me and he told me that i should forgive him, he started to apologize on phone and said that he still love me that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that Dr Brave casted on him that make him to come back to me today,me and my family are now happy again today. thank you Dr Brave for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great spell. i want you my friends who are passing through all this kind of love problem of getting back their husband, wife , or ex boyfriend and girlfriend to contact bravespellcaster@gmail.com. and you will see that your problem will be solved without any delay.

  • Vicky Lorimer

    How To Get Your husband Back & Avoid Divorce,Love Spells That Really Work Fast

    My Name is Vicky Lorimer, I am From United Kingdom.i am hear to give testimony of how i got back my husband, we got married for more than 9 years and have gotten two kids. thing were going well with us and we are always happy. until one day my husband started to behave in a way i could not understand, i was very confused by the way he treat me and the kids. later that month he did not come home again and he called me that he want a divorce, i asked him what have i done wrong to deserve this from him, all he was saying is that he want a divorce that he hate me and do not want to see me again in his life, i was mad and also frustrated do not know what to do,i was sick for more than 2 weeks because of the divorce. i love him so much he was everything to me without him my life is incomplete. i told my sister and she told me to contact a spell caster, i never believe in all this spell casting of a thing. i just want to try if something will come out of it. i contacted Dr Brave for the return of my husband to me, they told me that my husband have been taken by another woman, that she cast a spell on him that is why he hate me and also want us to divorce. then they told me that they have to cast a spell on him that will make him return to me and the kids, they casted the spell and after a week my husband called me and he told me that i should forgive him, he started to apologize on phone and said that he still love me that he did not know what happen to him that he left me. it was the spell that Dr Brave casted on him that make him to come back to me today,me and my family are now happy again today. thank you Dr Brave for what you have done for me i would have been nothing today if not for your great spell. i want you my friends who are passing through all this kind of love problem of getting back their husband, wife , or ex boyfriend and girlfriend to contact bravespellcaster@gmail.com. and you will see that your problem will be solved without any delay.

  • Edwin

    Hello to every one out here, am here to share the unexpected miracle that happened to me three days ago, My name is Edwin Wallace i live in United State,and I`m happily married to a lovely and caring wife,with two kids A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my wife so terrible that she took the case to court for a divorce she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she did not love me anymore So she packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get her back,after much begging,but all to no avail and she confirmed it that she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my wife So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.(supremetemple@hotmail.com}, So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my wife back the next day what an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who did not call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming back So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster . So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same website {supremetemple@hotmail.com},i f you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to Dr Papa for bringing back my wife,and brought great joy to my family once again.(supremetemple@hotmail.com}, Thanks..

  • Edwin

    Hello to every one out here, am here to share the unexpected miracle that happened to me three days ago, My name is Edwin Wallace i live in United State,and I`m happily married to a lovely and caring wife,with two kids A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my wife so terrible that she took the case to court for a divorce she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she did not love me anymore So she packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get her back,after much begging,but all to no avail and she confirmed it that she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my wife So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.(supremetemple@hotmail.com}, So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my wife back the next day what an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who did not call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming back So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster . So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same website {supremetemple@hotmail.com},i f you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to Dr Papa for bringing back my wife,and brought great joy to my family once again.(supremetemple@hotmail.com}, Thanks..

  • TESTIMONY ON EX

    My Name is Lee Kima, From United Kingdom. I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr SHAKES SPEAR has just done for me , this man has just brought back my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell, I was married to this man called Steven we were together for a long time and we loved our self’s but when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact email: shakesspear23@yahoo.com OR shakesspear23@gmail.com then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared this spell cast and bring my lost husband back, and after a month I miss my month and go for a test and the result stated am pregnant am happy today am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr SHAKES SPEAR for what you have done for me, if you are out there passing through any of this problems listed below:

    1) If you want your ex back.
    (2) if you always have bad dreams.
    (3) You want to be promoted in your office.
    (4) You want women/men to run after you.
    (5) If you want a child.
    (6) You want to be rich.
    (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be
    yours forever.
    (8) If you need financial assistance.
    (9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
    (10)Stop Divorce

    Email…shakesspear23@yahoo.com OR shakesspear23@gmail.com

  • lis berra

    Hello Readers, i am very happy talking here now. this is the most amazing moment in my life….
    i was once positive to the deadly infection called HIV. i loosed all hope in life because i was told that there is no remedy.
    based on this, i started to look out for help to get any Herbal cure. i didn’t give up because i was afraid to die. one very cool evening i just decided to make more inquiries on the internet concerning HIV. then i saw a web site of a very legit Herbal Doctor. i visited the web page and i saw his email. i emailed him and told him about my infection. he prepared the herbal cure with the details i sent him. and he sent it to me through post Office and gave instructions on method of use. on the second week i went for a medical check-up and i was tested negative. it was like a dream to me. i decided to take another medical check-up from 3 different specialist but the result was still HIV negative. i was happy and i promise to testify of him anywhere i go…
    if you require the service of this herbal doctor, you can email him on johnwayspecialherbalcure@outlook.com
    or you can also visit his web site to know more about him on
    johnway-herbal-specialist.webs.com
    his mobile number is +2347065244887

  • lis berra

    Hello Readers, i am very happy talking here now. this is the most amazing moment in my life….
    i was once positive to the deadly infection called HIV. i loosed all hope in life because i was told that there is no remedy.
    based on this, i started to look out for help to get any Herbal cure. i didn’t give up because i was afraid to die. one very cool evening i just decided to make more inquiries on the internet concerning HIV. then i saw a web site of a very legit Herbal Doctor. i visited the web page and i saw his email. i emailed him and told him about my infection. he prepared the herbal cure with the details i sent him. and he sent it to me through post Office and gave instructions on method of use. on the second week i went for a medical check-up and i was tested negative. it was like a dream to me. i decided to take another medical check-up from 3 different specialist but the result was still HIV negative. i was happy and i promise to testify of him anywhere i go…
    if you require the service of this herbal doctor, you can email him on johnwayspecialherbalcure@outlook.com
    or you can also visit his web site to know more about him on
    johnway-herbal-specialist.webs.com
    his mobile number is +2347065244887

  • Nakita Shelton

    How To Get Your Ex Lover Back And Avoid Divorce Immediately ?

    My name is Nakita Shelton,am from California in USA.i want to use this opportunity to thank my great doctor who really made my life a pleasurable one today. This great man Dr.Brave brought my husband back to me, i had three lovely kids for my husband, about four years ago i and my husband has been into one qaurrel or the other until he finally left me for one lady. i felt my life was over and my kids thought they would never see their father again. i tried to be stronge just for the kids but i could not control the pains that torments my heart, my heart was filled with sorrows and pains because i was really in love with my husband. Every day and night i think of him and always wish he would come back to me, until one day i met a good friend of mine that was also in a situation like me but her problem was her ex-boyfriend who she had an unwanted pregnancy for and he refused to take responsibility and dumped her. she told me that mine was a small case and that i should not worry about it at all, so i asked her what was the solution to my problems and she gave me this great man email address. i was doubting if this man was the solution, so i contacted this great man and he told me what to do and i deed them all, he told me to wait for just two day and that my husband will come crawlling on his kneels just for forgiveness so i faithfully deed what this great man asked me to do and for sure after two days i heard a knock on the door, in a great suprise i saw him on his kneels and i was speechless, when he saw me, all he did was crying and asking me for forgiveness, from that day, all the pains and sorrows in my heart flew away,since then i and my husband and our lovely kids are happy.thats why i want to say a big thank you to Dr.Brave. This great man made me to understand that there is no problem on earth that has no solution so please if you know that you have this same problem or any problem that is similar, i will advise you to come straight to this great man. you can email him at:bravespellcaster@gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW FOR SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEMS.

  • maxwell

    My Name is MAXWELL.I will love to share my testimony to all the people in the forum cos i never thought i will have my girlfriend back and she means so much to me..The girl i want to get marry to left me 4 weeks to our wedding for another man..,When i called her she never picked my calls,She deleted me on her Facebook and she changed her Facebook status from married to Single…when i went to her to her place of work she told her boss she never want to see me..I lost my job as a result of this cos i cant get myself anymore,my life was upside down and everything did not go smooth with my life…I tried all i could do to have her back to all did not work out until i met a Man when i Travel to Africa to execute some business have been developing some years back..I told him my problem and all have passed through in getting her back and how i lost my job…he told me he gonna help me…i don’t believe that in the first place.but he swore he will help me out and he told me the reason why my girlfriend left me and also told me some hidden secrets.i was amazed when i heard that from him..he said he will cast a spell for me and i will see the results in the next couple of days..then i travel back to Us the following day and i called him when i got home and he said he’s busy casting those spells and he has bought all the materials needed for the spells,he said am gonna see positive results in the next 2 days that is Thursday…My girlfriend called me at exactly 12:35pm on Thursday and apologies for all she had done ..she said,she never knew what she’s doing and her sudden behavior was not intentional and she promised not to do that again.it was like am dreaming when i heard that from her and when we ended the call,i called the man and told him my wife called and he said i haven’t seen anything yet… he said i will also get my job back in 3 days time..and when its Sunday,they called me at my place of work that i should resume working on Monday and they gonna compensate me for the time limit have spent at home without working..My life is back into shape,i have my girlfriend back and we are happily married now with kids and i have my job back too.This man is really powerful..if we have up to 20 people like him in the world,the world would have been a better place..he has also helped many of my friends to solve many problems and they are all happy now..Am posting this to the forum for anybody that is interested in meeting the man for help.you can mail him to freedomlovespell@hotmail.com I cant give out his number cos he told me he don’t want to be disturbed by many people across the world..he said his email is okay and he’ will replied to any emails asap..hope he helped u out too..good luck:freedomlovespell@hotmail.com.Once Again His Email Address Is:freedomlovespell@hotmail.com

  • Rosie

    well thanks to DR Zack Balo the man that help and never say no if you beg him for help i was very sick and i have this sick call HIV for 4 year i have being going to one hospital to another but they all advise me to take drugs and i don’t like taking drugs without i have no being cure totally i decide to go for online to look for help them i see this email on internet that he cure HIV for 3days i dont believe because i have being taking drugs for 4 year i have not cure totally i called him his phone number +2348078927387 to confirm if it was truth and he assure me that i we be heal once the spell is cast, that very day i was so confused because i have not see this kind of healing before he tell me that he we cast a curing spell on me that we cure me totally i never believe until when i go for checkup i was tested negative the man cast curing spell on me in 3 days and i was heal thank to DR Zack Balo for him totally healing, contact him on his email address wiseindividualspell@gmail.com or call him on his phone number +2348078927387.

  • DR DUDU

    Authority is king! The spell that i provide is the ultimate fast results, It can be hard to find the exact spell caster you need, when you don’t know what to look for in a professional spell caster. The best spell casters are not easy to pick out! Many hearts are broken every day and many people suffer in vain. Don’t be one of them. Let me help you with your case. My powerful spells can STOP A DIVORCE and much more! and I am considered one of the most powerful spell casters with white magic. I can help you. I have a big range of powerful spells to use for your needs. What outcome do you want? You might wonder how the spells will affect you? Will the spell be helpful? YES!
    The spells I cast for you will not have any unwanted side effects such as bad Karma. As long as the intentions are pure out of love as I am sure they are, right?. Magic is actually an energy from mother earth that can be controlled. You yourself might even be able to do it after years of practice. I give 100% in every spell casting and as a professional I make sure all goes right. I give 100% to make you are satisfied with my service. specializing in the fields of Love, Money, Power, Success, Sickness, Pregnancy, Marriage, Job, Protection, Lottery, Court Case, Luck. etc. provide the information below
    INFORMATION NEEDED:
    Your Full Name:_________
    Your Partner name:_________
    Your Contact number:_________
    Your country/Location:_________
    Your Partner’s address:_________
    The picture of both of you:_________
    Your complete address:_________
    With this information the spell will commence immediately and you will have to stay tune for more feed back from my shrine. You can as well call me today any time of your choice and i will give you all the attention.. CONTACT ME VIA EMAIL NOW: dudufastspell@gmail.com

  • mrs leo

    i want to thank Dr. umutu for the great help he render to me after my boyfriend broke up with me. during my search on the internet a came across Dr umutu profile on how he has reunite broken relationship and restore broken marriage, then i decided to contact him to help me get my boyfriend back and after he has cast the for me my boyfriend came back to me within 2dayswith great joy in my heart i want to thank him and also recommend his great work to everyone looking for help on how to get their ex back you can contact him via his email address Drumututemple@yahoo.com or call his mobile number +2347052079645

    NAME: LEO EVA
    FROM USA

  • Mrs Meg

    I am Mrs MEG.I don’t no how to tell the word the greatest thing
    that happen in my life.I was so sick that i lose all the money
    I have in so many hospital still yet there was no solutions on
    till I go for blood test for different hospital almost five
    doctor told me I am H.I.V positive. & after then all hope I
    have was lost I was waiting the lord will called me. One nite
    I woke up in mind nite start crying so my mind told me to
    check in Google so I see many testimony further billow I was
    daunting if the man is real a great man but just because of
    the testimony of his good news.I said let me try & I email
    him he reply me back I told him my problems he said that he
    will reply me back three minis time after he check the oracle.
    So he reply me after three minis & told me the doctors were
    saying the truth of my blood test. He said it was spiritual
    H.I.V. I was having that he can be able to help me. So I
    respond to all the thins he ask me to do. after then I go for
    a checkup in three different hospital the doctors were
    wonder and told me I am now H.I.V. Negative. Now i fill like
    greatest woman in the word.am very very great full I thank
    DR. OKAKA for doing great in my life thank ones again I will
    never forget u. am great full. And he can cast any spell
    you can think of, If u need help is a great man
    email him. oviatample@gmail.com or call +2349033302882.

  • linda

    i am mrs linda briggs from usa i am very happy and satisfied because i have finally met a real man a spell caster dr abubakar(drabubakarlovespell@gmail.com) he is a real spell caster he brought back my husband and now we are living happily now. my husband and i have been married or 15years now with two boys and a girl we were a happy family until my husband started showing strange behaviours and he started coming home late he would shout at me at any given opportunity, started to see other ladies and he was planning to divorce me to move in with another woman i was so devastated as i love my husband and i don’t want my children to suffer so i started looking for help i tried everything humanly possible to make him love me again but nothing worked out.. i met a friend of mine who told me about a spell caster drabubakar so i decided to contact him because i really wanted to have my husband of 15years back so i hoped and prayed and dr abubakar told me my husband will come back to me and love me again i had my doubts but i hoped for the best and two days later after drabubakar casted the spell my husband called asking to take me out we went out to together and there he apologised to me and saying he loved me and he didn’t know what he was he was doing. we are now happy, thank you drabubakar for bringing back my joy thank you sir you a kind and powerful spell cater,, he also told me he can cast any kind of spell money spell, love spell, goodluck spell, vengeance spell, promotion spell and so on contact him now on drabubakarlovespell@gmail.com

  • kingsley

    Am Kingsley, my wife was suffering from hiv and the doctor told me that there was nothing that he could do to save my beloved wife. Then a friend told me about the herbal medicine that can cure HIV, i told him that my wife’s HIV was in the last stage that i don’t think the Herbal medicine would cure it and he persuaded me to try it, for the love of my wife, i decided to give it a try.I did some research and i found a doctor who helped me with the herbal medicine to cure my wife’s HIV and he assured me that after THREE WEEKS the HIV would be gone. homeoffavourandsolutionspell@gmail.com
    I bought it and she used it,it worked exactly as the doctor prescribed it. Thanks to doctor Favour for taking away sorrow in my life. can you all imagine, that my wife have a 6 years old daughter and a 3 years old son, what would i have done.. God will bless Dr. Favour for helping me with herbal medicine and for his support and care.contact him for help: homeoffavourandsolutionspell@gmail.com or call him on his phone number:+2347032884728 what can i say unto my LORD, all i have to say is THANK YOU LORD.

  • deborah

    I want to testify of what a spell caster did for me and my lover.we have been married since 2005 without a sign of pregnancy.I went off birth control then and did not have a period.my gyro gave me progesterone to jump-start a period and it did.,but i did not have another one.we did another round of progesterone followed by 100mg cycloid for 4 months,we followed all doctors instructions but all to no avail.I have been buying ovulation kits pregnancy test AND i finally got 4 test when i was ovulating! So ever since that we been trying for years now! Well i was very confused because i keep taking ept test AND they all keep turning out to b negative! I really want a baby girl while my lover want a baby boy LOL! I think maybe we are just trying So hard, What i can tell you is that its been so many years now and i still yet do not have my period??nobody to help because every body around us was already at the verge of losing their faith on us.no were to run to until one faithful day i was reading a magazine and i stumble on a page were i found topic or a head line {A SPELL CASTER} who can heal someone from HIV AND AIDS,bring back your EX,help you win a VISA LOTTERY,losing your WEIGHT and even get six PACKS AND flatten your BELLY,I gave he a try and before i could no it priest ore mi rescued me from my problem by casting a spell for me and told me to go and make love with my lover,then i did,and after nine months i delivered a twins A BOY AND A GIRL. after all this , i said to my self that i wont just testify on line, but make the whole world see and hear of him.This spell caster name is priest ore mi.so many people have witness his wonderful work..he is nice, contact he today in his email address on:hivspelltemple@gmail.com if you are in any predicament email he immediately

  • ruth

    Thank you drsacura from DRSACURATEMPLE@HOTMAIL.COM you are the best
    spell caster that i have ever seen in my life the spell you casted for me
    have work very perfectly my ex boyfriend who left me for over 3weeks now is
    back and apologizing for me to come back to him that he is very sorry for
    the pain he cost me and i am so happy Doctor your spell is nice and make me
    fill alive again i will keep sharing you good work all over the world about
    the good spell you cast for me to get Alex back and i will also give your
    email address to everybody who is in need of help like you told me that you
    can cast a spell to bring ex back, Money spell, Protection spell, lotto
    spell, Good job spell, You want to have a baby spell, Love spell, and many
    other spell you told me you can cast for me if i need them i hope you will
    find a place to help other so they can give testimonies like me. Doctor
    sacura please help others many people are having problem try to get help
    from people but there is nobody like you to help them solve their problem
    like you do Dr sacura if anyone need the help of this nice man contact
    him via this email DRSACURATEMPLE@HOTMAIL.COM best regards to Dr
    sacura your child Ruth from USA

  • J

    He that work and never ask for anything thanks dr udo for good work for healing my brother for HIV sickness he was very sick for a year + and my daddy have spend so much money on medical care and drug he have being taking to some many place for healing… even different pastor have pray for him it get worse every 6hous the man that heal with 45mins is here the man that the lord god have giving the power to put every thing in place the man that give a word and never fail my kid brother was just chatting one day when he see this post of jack about the curing of HIV virus by dr udo he run to my daddy and tell him about the man my daddy decided to call him and confirm it if it is true about the cure the man just assure him about his work that the great power of is for father and his gods cure any disease include HIV/AID, Ebola, Rota virus, Smallpox ,Hepatitis well we have hope on him which we give a try to after five days my big brother started getting better as am write this comment his is at work now what a miracle….. if you need help from dr.udo contact him now my friend through his email or phone number drudospellhome@gmail.Com call +23481472780581

  • joyce philip

    Hello am JOYCE PHILIP,So trustworthy spell caster are still online?i never believed until i saw some post about Dr EHICARE on how he has helped lots of people on the internet.I told him i have had about him on internet and before i told him my problem,He has already told me what i came for and said people had scammed me off my money and added pain to my pain i was so shocked,He just told me that everything will be okay within 48 hours,i told him this was what does fake spell caster also told me,He said i should give him a try which i did.Truly am just short of words and over excited for what Dr EHICARE has done for me exactly when the 4 8hours was completed the call i got was from my lover that left me with pain for over a year,He said on phone JOYCE ,Can we talk in a sad and shy tone,i was like yes then he came to my house and apologized to me that he was sorry and proposed to me that same day and asked if i would marry him and i said yes,And our wedding will be in august friends you are coordinately invited am so happy,Thanks to Dr EHICARE you can contact him on ehicarespelltemple@gmail.com
    All call him on +2347037098000.

  • joyce philip

    Hello am JOYCE PHILIP,So trustworthy spell caster are still online?i never believed until i saw some post about Dr EHICARE on how he has helped lots of people on the internet.I told him i have had about him on internet and before i told him my problem,He has already told me what i came for and said people had scammed me off my money and added pain to my pain i was so shocked,He just told me that everything will be okay within 48 hours,i told him this was what does fake spell caster also told me,He said i should give him a try which i did.Truly am just short of words and over excited for what Dr EHICARE has done for me exactly when the 4 8hours was completed the call i got was from my lover that left me with pain for over a year,He said on phone JOYCE ,Can we talk in a sad and shy tone,i was like yes then he came to my house and apologized to me that he was sorry and proposed to me that same day and asked if i would marry him and i said yes,And our wedding will be in august friends you are coordinately invited am so happy,Thanks to Dr EHICARE you can contact him on ehicarespelltemple@gmail.com
    All call him on +2347037098000.

  • Maddison Alistair

    My name is Maddison but my friend call me Maddi, I really want to testify to the good work of the Dr. Azaka (dr.azakablackmagic@live.com). A couple of years ago, my husband left home after we had little misunderstanding, he never returned, no phone calls, no letters, no emails and no sign of him anywhere. My daughter got sick so ill, things were so tough for me. I had lost hope, 2 years ago, i met a psychic, he said he would help me, i paid over $800 and still nothing happened, i lost hope completely, my daughter’s situation got worse each day. Last month, i saw a posting concerning the good works of the Spiritual professional(Dr. Azaka), i gave them a try… He asked me to provide the spiriual materials needed to cast the spells and i paid just $270 for all three spells (Bring Lover back, Healing spell and Career spells). In a matter of weeks, my husband called me and told me he was sorry and that he wants to come back to me and that he would explain everything when he comes back, three days later, i got a new job with an Real Estate company, right now, my daughter’s is finally healed. I want to thanks DR. AZAKA, you can contact him via email: dr.azakablackmagic@live.com

    Australia

  • Natasha

    I have been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 7yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by CLARA about how this powerful doctor help him get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a African doctor was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at (habelhomecenter@gmail.com), so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, he respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all he said. I did all by accepting his Words fact and only to see that after some weeks of taking his herbal medicine i notice some changes in my body system and i went for check up the day he ask me to go for check up to confirm if the sickness was still there,to my greatest surprise i could not find any sickness in my body i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must tell everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now, Email: (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir Natasha

  • Natasha

    I have been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 7yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by CLARA about how this powerful doctor help him get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a African doctor was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at (habelhomecenter@gmail.com), so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, he respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all he said. I did all by accepting his Words fact and only to see that after some weeks of taking his herbal medicine i notice some changes in my body system and i went for check up the day he ask me to go for check up to confirm if the sickness was still there,to my greatest surprise i could not find any sickness in my body i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must tell everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now, Email: (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir Natasha

  • Laura Zamora

    !!! How To Get Your BEST CURE TO YOUR HIV AND AID Immediately !!!

    My names Laura Zamora, I am from florida usa am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the year of 2009,i went to many hospitals, churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that?s the reason she normally come here to help people so that they can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor how cast spells for people and gave me he number and email so i called him and also email him.so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracle fact and only to see that the following week Dr.Ben mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,Email: (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir. My name is Anabel James from UK and His Email address is: (habelhomecenter@gmail.com) or you can call him via his cell phone number on +2348133873774

  • ASYLUM

    i will thank Mrs Bernelle for letting the world knows the powerful man that help her from AIDS disease. This was what i have all my life been waiting for since i was infected by HIV last 6 months. I always spend money for drugs always but still yet my weight becomes poorer and my joint always getting painful and inching all day. But when i met this comment last 3 days, i quickly contacted Dr OKOSEE the Traditional helper. He is from the western part of Africa, i didn’t spend much as i spent for drugs each day, and i for the fact truly reason this because my life was already as take by this disease called AIDS. Truly, when it was 9 o’clock on Monday this week he called me that his oracle urgently required some few life items to enable the disease wipe out successfully, then i was asked to send down 200usd ($). Which i did. He truly bought the items and surprisingly, yesterday afternoon Dr okoje called me that my work has been finally done and it work out well. I was glad and he told me to rush down to my hospital for checkup. Which i really did, my brothers and sisters i went down crying because no one has ever done this to a person in life. Dr OKOSEE truly healed me. I was crying it was a dream to my eyes when the doctor said to me that I am HIV NEGATIVE. I am now a free born in life, am now like other people who now think things like human. For these days and forever, i will accept Dr OKOSEE as my father and my healer and helper. He is a great man. Thank you sir. I know i cant reward you. But my God in heaven can. Thank you sir once again.
    Regards.
    Email him now for your problem solve at:
    ( DR.OKOSEE@GMAIL.COM OR +2348069652500

  • Douglas dashy

    My name Douglas dashy from Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been able to get over.As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to a man(Native Medical Practitional)in oxford..I showed the man all my Tests and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cos someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do i do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man his email is: dr.skhivhomefcure@gmail.com or call him now at +2348158847627

  • sharon smith

    my testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS by one dr called ekpenwele.
    Am Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital
    i visited so many herbalist no one was able to heal me the sickness nearly take my life until a friend of
    mine tuck me to ekpenwelespellhome i never knew the man was so powerful until i got there myself. that was when i
    know that there is a real prophet who can cure all diseases so he cure my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and
    all that i have lost come back to me. the prophet is indeed powerful contact him if you need him in your life
    with these email address ekpenwelespellhome@gmail.com or call +2348158050746

  • flora

    Wow am so very happy i don’t think there is anyone as great as Dr Ekuma of ekumasolutiontemple@gmail.com he is a powerful spell caster who proved that he is to be trusted after have been scammed by spell casters i lost faith if i could ever get back my lovely husband whom i have been with for the past 10 years with kids, all my problems were solved when a friend of mine who he casted a job spell for told me about him and gave me his email address which is ekumasolutiontemple@gmail.com he told me so many secrets and why he came into spell casting he is so truthful and kind and he is really powerful as he made my husband come back to me within 48hours he also casted a spell for me which made me to get a job with one of these big companies he is so good and specialized in so many spell casting like lotto spell, revenge spell, love spell, hiv cure spell, job spell, promotion spell, exam success spell, friends all around the world do not be deceived by what you see and contact Dr Ekuma today on his personal email: ekumasolutiontemple@gmail.com hope he helps solve your problems too Thanks Dr your child from usa Flora Dee

  • morris

    Hello to every viewer out there my name is Morris i have spent a lot of time in Africa after schooling waiting for a job but it seens all effort was waist ed but i made up my mind to travel out of my country to go search for a batter job.but unluckily for me i fell to fraudsters.but i thanked God for bringing my way D.R CLETUCE who helped me in preparing my visa.today am in USA now living fine with my family if you have any problem like this or another call his number +2348163981042 or visit cletucespirituahome@gmail.com

  • morris

    Hello to every viewer out there my name is Morris i have spent a lot of time in Africa after schooling waiting for a job but it seens all effort was waist ed but i made up my mind to travel out of my country to go search for a batter job.but unluckily for me i fell to fraudsters.but i thanked God for bringing my way D.R CLETUCE who helped me in preparing my visa.today am in USA now living fine with my family if you have any problem like this or another call his number +2348163981042 or visit cletucespirituahome@gmail.com

  • jane

    I AM Mrs jane… I want to testify of what a spell caster did for me and my hubby.we have been married since 2007 without a sign of pregnancy or conceiving.I went off birth control then and did not have a period.my gyro gave me progesterone to jump-start a period and it did., but i did not have another one.we did another round of progesterone followed by 100mg cycloid for 5 months, we followed all doctors instructions but all to no avail.I have been buying ovulation kits pregnancy test AND i finally got 3 test when i was ovulating! So ever since that we been trying for years now! Well i was very confused because i keep taking em ting test AND they all keep turning out to b negative! I really want a baby girl while my hubby want a baby boy LOLL! I think maybe we are just trying to hard, What i can tell you is that its been so many years now and i still yet do not have my period??nobody to help because every body around us was already at the verge of losing their faith on us.no were to run to until one faithful day i was reading a magazine and i stumble on a page were i found topic or a head line {A PROPHET} who can heal someone from HIV AND AIDS, bring back your EX, enlarge your BREAST, help you win a VISA LOTTERY, losing your WEIGHT and even get six PACKS AND flatten your BELLY, I gave him a try and before i could no it PROPHET MOSES rescue me from my problem by casting a spell for me and told me to go and make love with my hubby, then nine months after the spell and making love with my husband i delivered a twins A BOY AND A GIRL.This spell caster name is PROPHET MOSES so many people have witness his wonderful work..He is nice, contact him on PROPHETMOSESDSAVIOUR@gmail.com if you are in any predicament•Thanks so very much!!

  • lorna

    My name is Lorna Harron, and I base in USA…My life is back!!! After 2 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr momodo, which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr momodo’s e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before Dr momodo, is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Highmomodospelltemple@gmail.com anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact:momodospelltemple@gmail.com

  • Jennifer

    My name is Jennifer and i want to testify of the good work done by a faithful DR prophet ekpen, a spell caster. in my life i never thought there is such thing as spiritual intercession. my problem started 5 months back when the father of my kids started putting up some strange behavior, i never knew he was having an affair outside our matrimonial home. it dawn on me on that faithful day 4th of April 21st 4:23pm when he came to the house to pick his things that was when i knew that situation has gotten out of hand and he then told me he was quitting the marriage which i have built for over 6 years, i was confused and dumbfounded i called on family and friends but to no avail. two months after i started having problem with my kids welfare rent-age and all of it, i really went through ***. until a day i was browsing on the internet and i happen to meet DR prophet ekpen Email prophetekpen@gmail.com i never believed on this but i needed my man back so i gave the spell caster my problem at first i never trusted him so i was just doing it but you know a problem shared is half solved after a 2das my husband called me telling me that he his coming back home and that was all. now we are living happily and i still do contact him on this email: prophetekpen@gmail.com

  • cynthia

    Am from USA, am here to give my testimony about how i got my HIV disease and how I was flew from it quickly after having on trust on my spell doctor who cured me immediately. Since the year I married to the man I did love because my parents false me to marry him, I have not been enjoying my relationship and sex life with him, he do spend time on his work and don’t have time for me sometimes, he do sleep at his work and also do carry women’s because he has the money to spent but doesn’t spend it on me. So I was so jealous to the extent that I can’t even control my anger and I decided to start cheating on him with my ex-boyfriend, because my husband do not always be at home expect on weekends, I have sex with him without protection, after some months been in love with my ex-boyfriend I was so sick and I decided to go to test and I found that I was HIV positive I feel so sad and was ashamed because I did know how to open up to my husband I hate before, my ex-boyfriend denied me and when my husband found about what was going on he divorced me and I was ill for good 3years I went to many places for solutions but there was no solutions. So one day I was asking GOOGLE some questions on how I can get a cure and how I can get some medications which I will be taking to my own surprise they brought one email out named DRozallaspelllhome@outlook.com that this powerful man can cured HIV, I did believe about the cure before but I took the email and searched it on GOOGLE and I found many good testimonies about him, people have been giving more testimonies about him so i contacted him about my situation, he told me all the procedures which I will take, And I did before I knew what was happening he called me and told me to go for an HIV test which i did and when the result was out I was HIV negative. Thanks to DRozallaspellhome now as I am giving this testimony I am now fully settle down with my husband now and we both loved ourselves, I give this testimony for people around that was in my shoes so that they can also be cured like me, so if you also need a solution also you can email him at drozallaspellhome@outlook.com you can also contact him through his number +2349032744617

  • cynthia

    Am from USA, am here to give my testimony about how i got my HIV disease and how I was flew from it quickly after having on trust on my spell doctor who cured me immediately. Since the year I married to the man I did love because my parents false me to marry him, I have not been enjoying my relationship and sex life with him, he do spend time on his work and don’t have time for me sometimes, he do sleep at his work and also do carry women’s because he has the money to spent but doesn’t spend it on me. So I was so jealous to the extent that I can’t even control my anger and I decided to start cheating on him with my ex-boyfriend, because my husband do not always be at home expect on weekends, I have sex with him without protection, after some months been in love with my ex-boyfriend I was so sick and I decided to go to test and I found that I was HIV positive I feel so sad and was ashamed because I did know how to open up to my husband I hate before, my ex-boyfriend denied me and when my husband found about what was going on he divorced me and I was ill for good 3years I went to many places for solutions but there was no solutions. So one day I was asking GOOGLE some questions on how I can get a cure and how I can get some medications which I will be taking to my own surprise they brought one email out named DRozallaspelllhome@outlook.com that this powerful man can cured HIV, I did believe about the cure before but I took the email and searched it on GOOGLE and I found many good testimonies about him, people have been giving more testimonies about him so i contacted him about my situation, he told me all the procedures which I will take, And I did before I knew what was happening he called me and told me to go for an HIV test which i did and when the result was out I was HIV negative. Thanks to DRozallaspellhome now as I am giving this testimony I am now fully settle down with my husband now and we both loved ourselves, I give this testimony for people around that was in my shoes so that they can also be cured like me, so if you also need a solution also you can email him at drozallaspellhome@outlook.com you can also contact him through his number +2349032744617

  • cynthia

    Am from USA, am here to give my testimony about how i got my HIV disease and how I was flew from it quickly after having on trust on my spell doctor who cured me immediately. Since the year I married to the man I did love because my parents false me to marry him, I have not been enjoying my relationship and sex life with him, he do spend time on his work and don’t have time for me sometimes, he do sleep at his work and also do carry women’s because he has the money to spent but doesn’t spend it on me. So I was so jealous to the extent that I can’t even control my anger and I decided to start cheating on him with my ex-boyfriend, because my husband do not always be at home expect on weekends, I have sex with him without protection, after some months been in love with my ex-boyfriend I was so sick and I decided to go to test and I found that I was HIV positive I feel so sad and was ashamed because I did know how to open up to my husband I hate before, my ex-boyfriend denied me and when my husband found about what was going on he divorced me and I was ill for good 3years I went to many places for solutions but there was no solutions. So one day I was asking GOOGLE some questions on how I can get a cure and how I can get some medications which I will be taking to my own surprise they brought one email out named DRozallaspelllhome@outlook.com that this powerful man can cured HIV, I did believe about the cure before but I took the email and searched it on GOOGLE and I found many good testimonies about him, people have been giving more testimonies about him so i contacted him about my situation, he told me all the procedures which I will take, And I did before I knew what was happening he called me and told me to go for an HIV test which i did and when the result was out I was HIV negative. Thanks to DRozallaspellhome now as I am giving this testimony I am now fully settle down with my husband now and we both loved ourselves, I give this testimony for people around that was in my shoes so that they can also be cured like me, so if you also need a solution also you can email him at drozallaspellhome@outlook.com you can also contact him through his number +2349032744617

  • Tracy Adams

    I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS since 3 years now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease. I have done everything possible to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i met a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Jane, about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of her disease (HIV-AIDS) . I first taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at ogboduspellhome@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, he responded to me as fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor that will help me cure my disease. So after all has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items which he is going to use to prepare the herbal medication. I gave him the money to buy the items for me and only to see that the following week, Dr Ogbodu mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i used the herbal medication just the way he instructed me to use it. When i went to the hospital to conclude my final test, to my greatest surprise, my doctor told me that i am now HIV- Negative. I am the most happiest person on earth now, thanks to Dr Ogbodu. You can also contact him via his email address: ogboduspellhome@gmail.com if you need his help, he is waiting to receive you.

  • john smith

    this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work

  • Miss Catherine

    Hello my name is Miss Catherine I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 4 months I have being a HIV AID patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about him DR.TATA who cured my HIV AIDS last 3 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friends; he told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, I emailed him he talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test. Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now a HIV negative I couldn’t believe myself I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/ You can call him, on his number:+2348108737816.OR contact email: tataspeltemple@gmail.com

  • Autumn Morgan

    My Name is Autumn Morgan, From Canada I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr Mako, has just done for me , this man has just brought back my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell within 48hours. I was married to my husband Alans Evans, we were together for a long time and we loved our self’s but when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact email : Makospiritualtemple@gmail.com then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared cast a very strong spell for me and bring my lost husband back within 48hrs, and after a month I miss my monthly period and went for a test and the result showed that i was pregnant. i am happy today am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr Mako for what you have done for me.if you are out there passing through any of this problems or having HIV problem in your life,Contact him for help, his private email: Makospiritualtemple@gmail.com

  • Marian Smith

    Hello to every one out here, ,My name is Marian Smith,Am giving this testimony to the public about a great man who help me out in serious illness I have HIV/AID for good 5year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for god every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids sister run to me that she found a doctor in the internet who can cure HIV/AID she help me out on everything the man ask for my picture, so he can cast a spell on me from his temple after all he ask is done 45mins later I started getting more stronger my blood start flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Wight before a month my body start developing my skin start coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not a HIV patient if you have HIV/AID or any sickness please for your save contact him for cure now email: momodospelltemple@gmail.com

  • Sarah Abigail

    My name is Sarah Abigail, from United states, i have been a HIV positive is just like been through hell; well special thanks to God almighty for using Dr. Ogboni, the greatest spell caster in curing my HIV disease. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2014. Thou I was taking my medications buy I was not myself. Until last two weeks. My friend came to me and told me that he saw many testimonies on how a spell caster cured people HIV disease. Thou I never believe in spell, I said to myself “seen is believing” I took his name and searched it on GOOGLE, I saw many testimonies myself. Quickly, I copied his email:ogbonispelltemple@gmail.com I emailed him, he gave me a form to fill which I did, then he called me and told me that his gods required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me and he told me that it will cost me $200, I sent him the money because I could not find the items. He bought the items and prepared a cure for me, then he have sent a parcel to me through courier delivery service. I paid the courier services, I got my parcel, it was a holy water as described by Dr. Ogboni. I took the holy water and after taking it. He told me to go for check up, I went to the hospital and to a HIV test, I was tested HIV negative. Quickly I called him and tell him what happened he congratulated me. I promise to tell the world about him. You can contact via email: ogbonispelltemple@gmail.com

  • Sarah Abigail

    My name is Sarah Abigail, from United states, i have been a HIV positive is just like been through hell; well special thanks to God almighty for using Dr. Ogboni, the greatest spell caster in curing my HIV disease. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2014. Thou I was taking my medications buy I was not myself. Until last two weeks. My friend came to me and told me that he saw many testimonies on how a spell caster cured people HIV disease. Thou I never believe in spell, I said to myself “seen is believing” I took his name and searched it on GOOGLE, I saw many testimonies myself. Quickly, I copied his email:ogbonispelltemple@gmail.com I emailed him, he gave me a form to fill which I did, then he called me and told me that his gods required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me and he told me that it will cost me $200, I sent him the money because I could not find the items. He bought the items and prepared a cure for me, then he have sent a parcel to me through courier delivery service. I paid the courier services, I got my parcel, it was a holy water as described by Dr. Ogboni. I took the holy water and after taking it. He told me to go for check up, I went to the hospital and to a HIV test, I was tested HIV negative. Quickly I called him and tell him what happened he congratulated me. I promise to tell the world about him. You can contact via email: ogbonispelltemple@gmail.com

  • cynthia

    am from usa am here to give my testimony about how i got my hiv disease and how i flew it quickly after having trust on my spell doctor who cured me immediately .since the year i married to the man i didnt love because my parents false me to marry him.i have been enjoying relationship and sex life with him .he do spend time on work and dont have time for me . sometime he do sleep at his work and also do carry women because he has the money to spend but doesnt spend it on me . so i was so jealous to the extent that i cant control my anger and i decided to start cheating on him with exboyfriend . because my husband donot always be at home except on weeend .i have sex with him without protection .after somemonths been in love with my exboyfriend i was so sick and decided to go have a test and i found i was hiv positive . i feel so sad and i was ashamed because i didnt now how to open up to my husband i hate before my exboyfriend denied me and when my husband found out about what wads going on he devoirced me and i was ill for good 3years i went to many places for solution but there was no solution . so one day i was asing GOOGLE some question on how i can get a cure and how i can get some medication which i will be taking to my own suprise they brought one email out named drozallaspellhome@outlook.com that this powerful man can cure hiv i didnt believe about the cure before but i toke the email and search it on GOOGLE and found many good testimonies about him people have been giving more testimonies about him so i contacted him about my situation . he told me all the procedures which i will take and i did before i knew what was happening he called me and told me to go for an hiv test which i did and when the result was out i was hiv negative .thanks to drozallaspellhome now as i am giving this testimony am fully settled down with my husband now and we love ourselves .i give this testimony for people around that was in my shoes so that they can also be cured like me .so if you also need a solution also you can email him at drozallaspellhome@outlook.com

  • REX

    I am Nathalie Beniot

    from chicago USA, I can’t

    stop thanking DR

    Rex Maughan for this Great

    thing that he has done in

    my life, I am so greatful

    to him, i was suffering

    from HIV seizures and

    kidney failure when i

    contacted DR Rex Maughan

    after reading the

    wonderful testimony that

    people has been sharing

    about him, when i

    contacted him, he assure

    me that he will cure me

    with his herbal medicine

    which he really did, and

    i am now completely cured

    from HIV seizures and

    kidney failure. What will

    i say rather than

    thanking him for saving

    me.

    Why suffering in

    silence when there is

    remedy to your

    deseases.Dr Rex Maughan

    also specialize in curing

    the following desease:

    *Hiv/Aids

    *Kidney failure

    *Arthritis

    *Diabetes

    *Hypertension

    *Stroke

    *Obesity

    *Infertility/Impotency

    *Cancer

    *Eye Problem

    *Skin Problem

    *Fibroid Tumor

    *Ulcer

    *Prostate Problem

    *Asthma

    *Weight Management

    *Gonorrhea/Staphylococcus

    *Candidie

    *Low sperm can

    *Weak erection

    *Weak ejaculation

    e.t.c

    For more information

    contact Dr, Rex Maughan

    via email:

    (alliswellherbalcure@gmai

    l.com) or visit our

    website for more

    information :

    http://www.foreverliving.com

  • Andy Sowers

    An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my wife back to me..My name is Andy Sowers,i live in Australia,and I’m happily married to a lovely and caring wife,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my wife.so terrible that she took the case to court for a divorce.she said that she never wanted to stay with me again,and that she didn’t love me anymore.So she packed out of my house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get her back,after much begging,but all to no avail.and she confirmed it that she has made her decision,and she never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my wife.So i explained every thing to her,so she told me that the only way i can get my wife back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for her too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow her advice. Then she gave me the email address of the spell caster whom she visited.{tataspelltemple@gmail.com}. So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address she gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my wife back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my wife who didn’t call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that she was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how she came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and she apologized for her mistake,and for the pain she caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster. So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same website {tataspelltemple@gmail.com},if you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to the tatalovespellcaster for bringing back my wife,and brought great joy to my family once again. {tataspelltemple@gmail.com}, Thanks..

  • Lorna Harron

    My name is Lorna Harron, and I base in USA…My life is back!!! After 2 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr momodo, which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr momodo’s e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before Dr momodo, is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try High momodospelltemple@gmail.com anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact: momodospelltemple@gmail.com

  • Curry

    How I Got My Ex Husband Back………..

    My Names is Monique Curry ,AM from United states .i never believed in love spells or magic until i met this spell caster once when i went to Africa in June last year on a business summit i meet a man called Dr ogboni, is powerful he could help you cast a spells to bring back my love s gone misbehaving lover looking for some one to love you bring back lost money and magic money spell or spell for a good job i m now happy & a living testimony cos the man i had wanted to marry left me 4weeks before our wedding and my life was upside down cos our relationship has been on for 3 year i really loved him, but his mother was against me and he had no good paying job so when i met this spell caster, i told him what happened and explained the situation of things to him at first i was undecided,skeptical and doubtful, but i just gave it a try and in 6 days when i returned to taxes my boyfriend (is now my husband ) he called me by himself and came to me apologizing that everything had been settled with his mom and family and he got a new job interview so we should get married i didn’t believe it cos the spell caster only asked for my name and my boyfriends name and all i wanted him to do well we are happily married now and we are expecting our little kid and my husband also got a new job and our lives became much better in case anyone needs the spell caster for some help his email address: ogbonispelltemple@gmail.com

  • Autumn Morgan

    My Name is Autumn Morgan, From Canada I wish to share my testimonies with the general public about what this man called Dr Mako, has just done for me , this man has just brought back my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell within 48hours. I was married to my husband Alans Evans, we were together for a long time and we loved our self’s but when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact email : Makospiritualtemple@gmail.com then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared cast a very strong spell for me and bring my lost husband back within 48hrs, and after a month I miss my monthly period and went for a test and the result showed that i was pregnant. i am happy today am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr Mako for what you have done for me.if you are out there passing through any of this problems or having HIV problem in your life,Contact him for help, his private email: Makospiritualtemple@gmail.com

  • Miss Catherine

    Hello my name is Miss Catherine I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 4 months I have being a HIV AID patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about him DR.TATA who cured my HIV AIDS last 3 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friends; he told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, I emailed him he talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test. Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now a HIV negative I couldn’t believe myself I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/ You can call him, on his number:+2348108737816.OR contact email: tataspeltemple@gmail.com

  • cynthia

    Am from USA, am here to give my testimony about how i got my HIV disease and how I was flew from it quickly after having on trust on my spell doctor who cured me immediately. Since the year I married to the man I did love because my parents false me to marry him, I have not been enjoying my relationship and sex life with him, he do spend time on his work and don’t have time for me sometimes, he do sleep at his work and also do carry women’s because he has the money to spent but doesn’t spend it on me. So I was so jealous to the extent that I can’t even control my anger and I decided to start cheating on him with my ex-boyfriend, because my husband do not always be at home expect on weekends, I have sex with him without protection, after some months been in love with my ex-boyfriend I was so sick and I decided to go to test and I found that I was HIV positive I feel so sad and was ashamed because I did know how to open up to my husband I hate before, my ex-boyfriend denied me and when my husband found about what was going on he divorced me and I was ill for good 3years I went to many places for solutions but there was no solutions. So one day I was asking GOOGLE some questions on how I can get a cure and how I can get some medications which I will be taking to my own surprise they brought one email out named DRezomospellhome@gmail.com.com that this powerful man can cured HIV, I did believe about the cure before but I took the email and searched it on GOOGLE and I found many good testimonies about him, people have been giving more testimonies about him so i contacted him about my situation, he told me all the procedures which I will take, And I did before I knew what was happening he called me and told me to go for an HIV test which i did and when the result was out I was HIV negative. Thanks to DRezomospellhome now as I am giving this testimony I am now fully settle down with my husband now and we both loved ourselves, I give this testimony for people around that was in my shoes so that they can also be cured like me, so if you also need a solution also you can email him at drezomospellhome@gmail.com

  • Tracy Adams

    This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure 5
    years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a
    lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting
    for is death because i was broke. One day i heard about this great man who
    is well known of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly
    to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the
    herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the
    two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went,
    surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it
    was a joke, i went to another hospital, it was also negative, then i took
    my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was
    also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer… please i
    want everyone with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his
    email address, ogboduspellhome@gmail.com…his phone number[2347069492065, 2347050485554]… do email him he is a great man.
    Thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your
    good work.

  • Tracy Adams

    This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure 5
    years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a
    lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting
    for is death because i was broke. One day i heard about this great man who
    is well known of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly
    to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the
    herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the
    two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went,
    surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it
    was a joke, i went to another hospital, it was also negative, then i took
    my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was
    also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer… please i
    want everyone with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his
    email address, ogboduspellhome@gmail.com…his phone number[2347069492065, 2347050485554]… do email him he is a great man.
    Thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your
    good work.

  • maria johan

    My name is maria johan from malaysia. My boyfriend left me a month ago and he was leaving with another woman who is 10 years older than him,i feel like my life is completely over. I read over the internet how a spell caster have help several people to get there love back. I have been depress for the past one month and what i need is to get him back and live with him happily. so i decided to give it a try so i contacted the spell caster called Dr.Trust and explain my problems to him and he cast a love spell which i use to get my boyfriend back and now my life is complete and both of us are very happy with the relationship. and i am throughly grateful to this man,his contact email is ultimatespellcast@gmail.com or ultimatespellcast@yahoo.com Thank you very much and i am extremely greatful Tel: +2348156885231.And there is know evil attach to his spell.it will only make your relationship very stronger.

  • john morgan

    HOW I GET MY EX LOVER BACK LAST WEEK WITHOUT ANY EFFECT

    BE CAREFUL HERE NOBODY CAN HELP YOU HERE OR EVEN SUGGEST HOW YOU CAN GET YOUR EX OR LOVE BACK,ANY TESTIMONIES OF MOST SPELL CASTER HERE MUST BE IGNORE.BECAUSE MOST OF THEM ARE SCAM I MEAN REAL SCAM WHICH I WAS A VICTIM AND I GOT RIPPED OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS BECAUSE I WAS SO ANXIOUS TO GET MY WIFE ROSE AFTER SHE LEFT ME FOR OVER 2YEARS WITH MY 7YEARS OLD SON JERRY,I HAVE APPLIED TO 7 DIFFERENT SPELL CASTER HERE AND ALL TO NO AVAIL THEY ALL ASK FOR SAME THING SEND YOUR NAME YOUR EX NAME ADDRESS AND PICTURE PHONE NUMBER ETC WHICH I DID OVER AND OVER AGAIN AND MOST OF THEM WERE FROM SOUTH AFRICA UNTIL I SAW THIS Email Online ABOUT DR GREAT SPELL IN NIGERIA AND I DECIDED TO GAVE HIM A CALL.HE
    ASK ME FOUR THINGS MY REAL NAME,MY EX AND MY EX MOTHER NAME AND £500 AND SAID MY EX WILL COME BACK IN 24HOURS SO I HAVE TO END THE CALL AS I HAVE PAID OVER $7000 ON SPELL CASTING AND COURIER AND NOTHING HAVE WORK FOR ME AFTER 3 DAYS I WAS THINKING ABOUT HOW MUCH I HAVE LOST SO FAR BECAUSE OF ROSE SO I SAID LET ME GIVE HIM A TRY SO I CALLED HIM AGAIN AND SEND MY REAL NAME,MY EX AND MY EX MOTHER NAME AND THE £340 BECAUSE I SWEAR IT WAS MY LAST TRY SO I WAS WAITING AS HE TOLD ME TO WAIT TILL NEXT DAY AND I COULD NOT SLEEP THAT NIGHT BECAUSE I REALLY LOVE ROSE AND WANT HER BACK AT 9PM THAT DAY I SAW ROSE ONLINE ON FACE BOOK AND SHE SAID HI AT FIRST I WAS SHOCK BECAUSE SHE NEVER TALK WITH ME FOR THE PAST A YEAR AND 9 MONTH NOW I DID NOT REPLY AGAIN SHE SAID ARE YOU THERE? I QUICKLY REPLY YES AND SHE SAID CAN WE SEE TOMORROW I SAID YES AND SHE WENT OFFLINE I WAS CONFUSED I TRY TO CHAT WITH HER AGAIN BUT SHE WAS NO MORE ONLINE I COULD NOT SLEEP THAT NIGHT AS I WAS WONDERING WHAT SHE IS GOING TO SAY, BY 7.AM THE NEXT MORNING SHE GAVE ME A MISS CALL I DECIDED NOT TO CALL BACK AS I WAS STILL ON SHOCK AGAIN SHE CALL AND I PICK SHE SAID CAN WE SEE AFTER WORK TODAY I SAID YES SO SHE END THE CALL IMMEDIATELY I GOT OFF WORK SHE CALL ME AND WE MEET AND NOW WE ARE BACK AGAIN I CALL DR otiagbe THE NEXT DAY THANKING HIM FOR WHAT HE HAS DONE IN FACT I STILL CALL HIM AND THANK HIM AS MY LIFE WAS NOT COMPLETE WITHOUT ROSE PLEASE BE CAREFUL HERE I HAVE BEEN SCAM THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IF YOU WANT A LOVE SPELL EMAIL HIM(drotiagbe@outlook.com) Sincerely,
    {drotiagbe@outlook.com}

    I want to let you know that he can cast all type of spell cast with 101%
    guarantee, if you have any type of problem like this or more quickly contact
    him for assistance okay

    Do you need a Love spell
    Do you need Money within 48 hours through spell
    Do you need a cure for your HIV
    Do you need a Loan spell
    Do you want to be Famous in life
    Do you want to live Long life
    Do you need your Ex back
    Do you need a child
    Do you have a Cancer problem
    Do you have a Anier problem
    Do you have Ashmer problem
    E.t.c contact us on >>>>{drotiagbe@outlook.com}

  • cynthia

    Am from USA, am here to give my testimony about how i got my HIV disease and how I was flew from it quickly after having on trust on my spell doctor who cured me immediately. Since the year I married to the man I did love because my parents false me to marry him, I have not been enjoying my relationship and sex life with him, he do spend time on his work and don’t have time for me sometimes, he do sleep at his work and also do carry women’s because he has the money to spent but doesn’t spend it on me. So I was so jealous to the extent that I can’t even control my anger and I decided to start cheating on him with my ex-boyfriend, because my husband do not always be at home expect on weekends, I have sex with him without protection, after some months been in love with my ex-boyfriend I was so sick and I decided to go to test and I found that I was HIV positive I feel so sad and was ashamed because I did know how to open up to my husband I hate before, my ex-boyfriend denied me and when my husband found about what was going on he divorced me and I was ill for good 3years I went to many places for solutions but there was no solutions. So one day I was asking GOOGLE some questions on how I can get a cure and how I can get some medications which I will be taking to my own surprise they brought one email out named drezomospellhome@gmail.com that this powerful man can cured HIV, I did believe about the cure before but I took the email and searched it on GOOGLE and I found many good testimonies about him, people have been giving more testimonies about him so i contacted him about my situation, he told me all the procedures which I will take, And I did before I knew what was happening he called me and told me to go for an HIV test which i did and when the result was out I was HIV negative. Thanks to drezomospellhome now as I am giving this testimony I am now fully settle down with my husband now and we both loved ourselves, I give this testimony for people around that was in my shoes so that they can also be cured like me, so if you also need a solution also you can email him at drezomospellhome@gmail.com

  • MARK

    TESTIMONY Hello my name is MARK, I never believe in love spells until I experience Dr.OKOFOR, and after he cast a love spell for me, my Ex husband who left me and 2 of our kids for 3years called me to apologize for the pain that he has caused me and till today we are living a happy family, if you need a right place to solve your problems contact DR OKOFORis the right choice. he is a great man that have been casting spells with years of experience, and his spell is absolutely harm free. he cast spells for different purposes like: (1)If you want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3)You want to be promoted in your office. (4)You want women/ men to run after you. (5)If you want a child. (6)[You want to be rich. (7)You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever. (8)If you need financial assistance. (9)Herbal care Contact him today on:okoforspellcaster22@gmail.com or call Dr OKOFOR+2348159457694 1. Custom Spell 2.Love Spells 3.Attraction Spells 4.Money Spells 5.Business/Career Spells 6.Feel Sexyer Spells 7.Commitment Spells 8.Marriage Spells 9.Hex Removal Spells 10. Lucky Spells 11.Miracle Spells 12.Charmed Spells 13.Family Spells 14.Meditaion 15.Kabbalah 16. I-Ching 17.Voodoo Dolls 18.Hoodoo Spells 19.Forget Me Spells 20.Evil Eye Spells 21.Kissing Spell 22.Venus Spell 23.Make An Enemy Move Away Spell 24.Aura Cleansing 25.Sand Healing 26.Crystal Healing 27.I Want Him/Her Back Spells 28.Beauty Spells 29.Break Up A Relationship Spells 30.Protection Spells 31.Remove Sickness Spells AND MORE CALL DR OKOFOR +2348159457694

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • Anonymous

    friends.My name is mike i based in New york.I never believed in all spell-casting.I Have been scammed by 5different people.I lost hope in them.My ex left me.I was devastated.I lost my job.My best friend saw my plight.Then he introduced me to this woman spell caster called dr blessing.I Was told his work is free.I Never believed until i got in touch with her.she did a spell for me.My ex came back in less than 72hrs.I was recalled at my place of work.I Was even promoted immediatelty.I couldn’t believe there is a real woman prophet out there who does free spells.I only paid in appreciation after the spell had worked.she doesn’t charge anybody until the spell has worked.You shouldn’t be decieved by all these scammers that are here for money.dr blessing doesn’t charge.You can only choose to pay after the spell has worked.Try her and see what i am saying.this is my first time of see a woman spell caster who can cast a spell very well.she is good and kind.These are the few things he does
    *HE BRING BACK LOST LOVERS IN 24hrs.
    *REMOTE CONTROL OVER LOVERS.
    *ALL TYPES OF SPELL CASTING & VOODOO WORKER.
    * IS YOUR HEALER TAKING LONG TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS? THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE HELPED QUICKLY.
    *GET RIDE OF ANY WITCHCRAFT, BAD LUCK & CURSES.
    * EXPERT IN DISTANCE HEALING
    *COURT CASES EVEN IF ONE IS CONVICTED[IF THERE’S A CHANCE OF APPEALING]
    *IS SOME BODY JEALOUS WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP?
    *UNFINISHED JOBS BY OTHER DOCTORS-IF NOT SATISFIED-COME TO ME.
    *ARE YOU BEING FORCED INTO A DIVORCE?
    *HE PREVENT BAD LUCK AND JEALOUSY.
    *TO WIN HORSES AND GAMBLING.
    *Cure hiv

    *HE CAN STOP SOME ONE INTERFERING WITH YOUR RELATIONSHIP.
    * DO YOU WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN OF YOUR CHOICE
    *DO YOU WANT QUICK MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?
    *HE CAN CLEAN PEOPLE HOUSES,BUSINESSES AND PROPERTIES FROM BAD LUCK.
    *DO YOU NEED EXCESSIVE SEXUAL POWER AND STRONG ERECTIONS.
    You can get in touch with him through ( blessinghomeoflovespellcast@gmail.com

  • sandey wilson

    My name is SANDEY WILSON and I base in LONDON. UNITED KINGDOM ..“My life is back!!! After 14 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me and our two twins . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr OKAYA who i meet online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I was searching for a good spell caster that can solve my problems. I came across alot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called sarah,she testified about how Dr OKAYA brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days and reverse the effect of their little boys cancer, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr OKAYA e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give Dr OKAYA
    a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 2 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr OKAYA is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr OKAYA anytime, he is the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact OKAYASPELLHELP@GMAIL.COM Thank you Dr OKAYA

  • sandey wilson

    My name is SANDEY WILSON and I base in LONDON. UNITED KINGDOM ..“My life is back!!! After 14 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me and our two twins . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr OKAYA who i meet online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I was searching for a good spell caster that can solve my problems. I came across alot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called sarah,she testified about how Dr OKAYA brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days and reverse the effect of their little boys cancer, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr OKAYA e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give Dr OKAYA
    a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 2 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr OKAYA is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr OKAYA anytime, he is the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact OKAYASPELLHELP@GMAIL.COM Thank you Dr OKAYA.

  • sandey wilson

    My name is SANDEY WILSON and I base in LONDON. UNITED KINGDOM ..“My life is back!!! After 14 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me and our two twins . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr OKAYA who i meet online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I was searching for a good spell caster that can solve my problems. I came across alot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called sarah,she testified about how Dr OKAYA brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days and reverse the effect of their little boys cancer, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr OKAYA e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give Dr OKAYA
    a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 2 days, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr OKAYA is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try Dr OKAYA anytime, he is the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact OKAYASPELLHELP@GMAIL.COM Thank you Dr OKAYA.

  • Mrs BRITTANY WALTER

    I AM Mrs BRITTANY WALTER FROM USA….

    I want to testify of what a spell caster did for me and my hubby.we have been married since 2007 without a sign of pregnancy.I went off birth control then and did not have a period.my gyro gave me progesterone to jump-start a period and it did.,but i did not have another one.we did another round of progesterone followed by 100mg clomid for 5 months,we followed all doctors instructions but all to no avail.I have been buying ovulation kits pregnancy test AND i finally got 3 test when i was ovulating! So ever since that we been trying for years now! Well i was very confused because i keep taking ept test AND they all keep turning out to b negative! I really want a baby girl while my hubby want a baby boy LOLL! I think maybe we are just trying to hard, What i can tell you is that its been so many years now and i still yet do not have my period??nobody to help because every body around us was already at the verge of losing their faith on us.no were to run to until one faithful day i was reading a magazine and i stumble on a page were i found topic or a head line {A SPELL CASTER} who can heal someone from HIV AND AIDS,bring back your EX,enlarge your PENIS OR BREAST,help you win a VISA LOTTERY,losing your WEIGHT and even get six PACKS AND flatting your BELLY,I gave him a try and before i could no it PROPHET BOLIVAR rescue me from my bondage by casting a spell for me and told me to go and make love with my hubby,then nine months after the spell and making love with my husband i delivered a twins A BOY AND A GIRL.This spell caster name is PROPHET BOLIVAR so many people have witness his wonderful work..He is nice and easy going, contact him on ODUNGASPELL@GMAIL.COM if you are on a difficult situation•Thanks so very much!!

  • Dr oodlia

    *Thanks to Dr oodlia for bringing back my wife,and brought great joy to my
    family?*

    *I am Dr.oodlia, I welcome you all to my world of spiritual temple of
    solution i want to assure you that what so ever you contacted me for will
    come to pass with the powers of my ancestors. i want to let you know that i
    am here to help you in any problem you might be facing, i have been in the
    field of helping people for over 55years now, i want to let you know that i
    have helped solving over 7000 people with so many problems in different
    countries and they have never stopped calling me to thank me for the good
    work i have done for them. My good work has spread to so many countries,
    why, is because they have seen my good work and they helped me spread it
    all over to the whole world. I want to let you know that the moment you
    contact me just consider all your problems solved because i know that once
    i commence on your spell work you are going to testify to the whole world
    here,Email me via address.(oodliaspelltemple45@gmail.com
    )*

    *Are you passing through any of these problems,*

    *DO YOU NEED YOUR EX BACK VERY FAST*

    *DON YOU WANT YOUR LOVER TO LOVE YOU AS NEVER LIKE BEFORE*

    *ARE YOU SUFFERING FROM A LONG TIME SICKNESS*

    *ARE YOU FACING FINANCIAL PROBLEMS*

    *ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A GOOD JOB*

    *DO YOU WANT TO BECOME A HOUSE OWNER*

    *ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A FIRST CLASS GRADE*

    *DO YOU WANT TO COME OUT FIRST IN YOUR EXAMS*

    *ARE YOU A STAR AND YOU WANT TO BE SO POPULAR TO THE WHOLE WORLD*

    *DO YOU WANT TO BE RICH*

    *DO YOU WANT YOUR BUSINESS TO KEEP MOVING*

    *DO YOU HAVE A COMPANY OF ANY KIND AND YOU WANT IT TO EXPAND*

    *DO YOU WANT YOUR HUSBAND OR WIFE TO KEEP TO YOUR WORLD*

    *ARE YOU FACING ANY MARITAL PROBLEMS*

    *ARE YOU FINDING IT DIFFICULT TO GET PREGNANT FOR YOUR HUSBAND*

    *ARE YOU EXPERIENCING MISCARRIAGES ANY TIME YOU TAKE IN*

    *DO YOU WANT TO COMPETE IN ANY LOTTERY GAME*

    *ARE YOU FACING HARDSHIP*

    *HAVE YOU BEEN THREATENED BY SOMEONE*

    *DO YOU WANT TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN ANY THING YOU LAY YOUR HANDS ON *

    *IS YOUR SON OR DAUGHTER BEHAVING STRANGELY*

    *ARE YOU FACING WITCH CRAFT MANIPULATIONS*

    *DO YOU WANT TO CAST A STRONG LOVE SPELL ON YOUR GIRL OR BOY FRIEND*

    *DO YOU NEED MAGIC POWERS TO DO ANY THING YOU WANT*

    *ARE YOU FINDING IT DIFFICULT TO CHOOSE A LIFE PARTNER*

    *DO YOU WANT YOUR PARENTS TO BE PROUD OF YOU*

    *ARE YOU EXPERIENCING FAILURE AND DISAPPOINTMENT IN ANY THING YOU DO.(ETC)*

    *If you are facing any of these problems all you just need do is to contact
    via email ( br oodliaspelltemple45@gmail.com
    )and it will be handle with full force and
    with my oracle and ancestors beside me i want to make you testify just the
    same way other people did that i have helped. Do not die in pain and
    silence email me so that your problems will be solved by me with full
    speed.I want welcome you again to my spell temple.If you have any problem
    that you want my help for just email me and immediately it will be solved.
    Here is my email address(oodliaspelltemple45@gmail.com

  • Mr Mack

    My testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS or Ebola virus by one doctor called elaba.
    Am Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital’s i visited so many herbalist no one was able to heal me the sickness Nealy take my life, until a friend of mine introduce me to one Dr elaba i never knew the man was so powerful until i got there by myself. That was when i know there is a real prophet who can cure all deasease so he cure my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and all that i have lost come back to me, the prophet is in did powerful contact him if you need him in your life by this contact number.+2348138155913 or email elabasolveproblem@gmail.com

    am Mr Mack what a great man who god sent in replace of Jesus to help me cure my infection and he can also help you cure yours too just give him email now on elabasolveproblem@gmail.com or call is number.+2348138155913

  • Mr Mack

    My testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS or Ebola virus by one doctor called elaba.
    Am Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital’s i visited so many herbalist no one was able to heal me the sickness Nealy take my life, until a friend of mine introduce me to one Dr elaba i never knew the man was so powerful until i got there by myself. That was when i know there is a real prophet who can cure all deasease so he cure my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and all that i have lost come back to me, the prophet is in did powerful contact him if you need him in your life by this contact number.+2348138155913 or email elabasolveproblem@gmail.com

    am Mr Mack what a great man who god sent in replace of Jesus to help me cure my infection and he can also help you cure yours too just give him email now on elabasolveproblem@gmail.com or call is number.+2348138155913

  • Mr Mack

    My testimony on how i was heal on HIV/AIDS or Ebola virus by one doctor called elaba.
    Am Sharon by name i live in Canada i suffered the illness called HIV/AIDS, i have been in so many hospital’s i visited so many herbalist no one was able to heal me the sickness Nealy take my life, until a friend of mine introduce me to one Dr elaba i never knew the man was so powerful until i got there by myself. That was when i know there is a real prophet who can cure all deasease so he cure my HIV/AIDS i regain back my life and all that i have lost come back to me, the prophet is in did powerful contact him if you need him in your life by this contact number.+2348138155913 or email elabasolveproblem@gmail.com

    am Mr Mack what a great man who god sent in replace of Jesus to help me cure my infection and he can also help you cure yours too just give him email now on elabasolveproblem@gmail.com or call is number.+2348138155913

  • Udushi Agama

    I am John Wood from Italy, I want to
    testify of the good work Dr. AGAMA has
    done for me. I had a court case with the
    Italian government. I was accused of
    dealing on drugs wish was no true, I was
    arrested and I took a law, the case was
    later charge to court. I was on this for
    three years in that processes I lost my
    Job and house, I said to my self then
    that all hope is lost until have a contact
    with Dr. AGAMA through a friend. Who
    told me more about this great
    witchdoctor and gave me assurance that
    if I am able to contact him to tell him
    my problems that he will be able to help
    me solve it. At first I did not believe him,
    but I Choose to give him a try course I
    have no choice after two weeks of the
    Dr. AGAMA helped me to cast a spell,
    the Italy gov backernment that assault me of
    drug trafficking were pleading and
    asking me for forgiveness and also ask
    me Not to press charges against them. I
    was payed all the money that I have
    been using for the case an they also
    help to me get my job back, I was
    promoted and my house given
    to me back just with the help of this
    great Dr. AGAMA. You can Contact Dr.
    AGAMA via this email address:drokoyokospellcaster@gmail.com
    1) If you want your ex back.
    (2) If you always have bad dreams.
    (3) You want to be promoted in your
    office.
    (4) You want women/men to run after
    you.
    (5) If you want your own children
    (6) You want to be rich.
    (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to
    be
    yours forever.
    (8) If you need financial assistance.
    (9) How you been scammed and you
    want to recover you lost money
    Also contact him with the above.

  • Katumba Richard

    i am Mr Katumba Richard from Kampala, Uganda, I Am really happy that i and my wife are cured of hiv Disease with the herbal medicine of Dr john , i have been suffering from this disease for the past 3 years without solution until i came across the email of this doctors who have cure so many people with his herbal medicine, i also chose to give him a chance to help me and my wife, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use, i also follows his direction for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 2 months and which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this DR who is ready to help anytime any day. to all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this Dr and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me. he is really a great man contact him now. (Indiaspelltemple123)@gmail.com or add him on facebook (Benjamin Joseph Boadi Herbal Cenre’s)the great herbal mercy add him on whatsapp on +2347064365391 thanks once again dr john you are the best I have ever seen

  • jessica hasiba

    gDo you know that there is a great Herbal doctor from South Africa who can cure any disease? Like Cancer, HIV, HPV, syphilis, diabetes, herpes, anthrax, madness, low spam count, pregnancy And also bring back your Lover E.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, DR. ITUA did for me. My name is Jessica Ruiz Hasiba, I was diagnosed of HIV in the year 2012 ever since then I was taking my medications, until I met the great spell caster, though I never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how he cured deadly diseases. I contacted him through his Email ituaherbalcenter@gmail.com I Email him, he asked me to send him my information, which I did. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for me to send him the money, and then he can help me to get the items and herbs for my treatment. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and casted a curing spell on me and also sent me a herbal potion, I used it as He instructed. 7 days later he asked me to go for check up, when I did the check up I was tested HIV Negative. I am so happy, I can not stop thanking Him, if you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email on ituaherbalcenter@gmail.com

  • rose mary

    !!! “LOVE is the key to LIFE”.DR Ehinome !!!

    My name is Miss Rose Lisa am from Texas, am a woman who love and cherish my husband more than any other thing you can imagine on earth continent. My husband was so lovely and caring after 3years of marriage he was seriously ill and the doctor confirm and said he has a kidney infection that he needed a kidney donor, that was how I start searching for a good Samaritan who can help,doctor has given me a periodic hour that he will live just 26hours left, that was how I ask the doctor if I can be of help to my husband that was how he carried out the text,the confirming was successful, I was now having this taught that since 3 years now we got married I have not be able to get pregnant can I be able to get bring again? That was the question I ask the doctor, he never answer his response was did you want to lost your husband? I immediately reply no I can’t afford to loose him. After the operation my husband came back to live and was healthy I was also OK with the instruction given to me by the doctor, after 3months my husband came home with another lady telling me, that is our new wife that will give us kids and take care of us, that was how I was confused and started crying all day, that was how my husband ran away with his new wife Clarabelle. Since then I was confuse don’t no what to do that was how I went back to the doctor and tell him everything, he told me that, this is not just an ordinary it must be a spiritual problem that was how he gave me this email (ehinomespellcaster@gmail.com) that I should tell her all my problem that she can help that was how i contacted her and I do as instructed. After 3days and I have done what she ask me to do, my husband start searching for me and went back to the doctor, that was how we well settle she also told me not to worry that I will get pregnant, this month making it the fifth Month I contacted her am now 3months pregnant. These great spell cater is a great man, if you are any kind of problem you can contact him here on his email (ehinomespellcaster@gmail.com) website address: //ehinomespellcaster.yolasite.com you can also call or text me for questions or anything +447031987255. contact him Via whatsapp+2349039545297.is the best in world trust hem..,,

  • Julissa Rodrigo

    I don’t really remember much about the day or the month or two following. I do remember sitting in my doctor’s office as she told me I
    have insomnia positive. I remember looking at the painting on the wall. I became instantly numb and everything became a blur.”
    “I was speechless, frozen in time. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t stop crying… As fate may have it, a friend of mine introduced me to a Herbal Doctor who can CURE several kinds of diseases like:
    HIV/AIDS
    HEPATITIS
    OBESITY
    SYPHILIS
    CANCER
    INSOMNIA
    MOTOR NEURON
    ANY KIND OF DISEASE
    At first, i didn’t believe because there are lots of frauds and scammers online but i decided to give it a try because i have nothing else to lose. To my greatest surprise, Dr.RABIU VIKRAFT HAMADU NEVER DEMANDED FOR ANY FEE when i contacted him. All he did was to
    give me a Herbal Medicine and guidelines on how i am to
    take them. I followed all procedures as instructed, and after 12 days i went back for a check up, and i was tested NEGATIVE. If you
    are interested in getting cured of your own Illness, you can contact the doctor that cured me, with the following communication link.Dr.
    RABIU VIKRAFT HAMADU
    E-mail: (rabiuhamadu@gmail.com)
    WHATSAPP:(+343736719427)
    BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS ONLINE.
    Doctor.RABIU will never ask you for an upfront
    fee payment.